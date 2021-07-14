Racine man charged with 4th OWI; allegedly left car at crash scene

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly getting into a car crash and leaving his car at the scene.
Denny J. Daams, 30, of the 3700 block of Rio Vista Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:17 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to the 2900 block of North Green Bay Road for an accident involving a black Kia. The caller said the car was unoccupied.
The officer went to the scene and saw the Kia on the west side of the road. A records check showed it belonged to Daams who lived at the 3700 block of Rio Vista Road, about 0.6 miles from the scene.
Officers made contact with Daams who said he knew his car was involved in an accident but claimed someone else was driving it. A witness denied driving the car and said he arrived at the house at about 11 p.m. in his Hyundai. Another witness said that Daams went to Cackle Jack’s Sports Bar, arrived home at 11:20 p.m. and told her that his car was in the ditch.
The officer spoke again to Daams, who said he drove from Cackle Jack’s, 3620 Northwestern Ave., to the BP Gas Station at the corner of Rapids Drive and North Green Bay Road. He then parked his car and entered his friend’s car. He said he saw the car on the side of the road and then went looking for it because he “wanted to see where it was.” He said he drank six shots of tequila after he arrived home and before the officer arrived.
The officer gave him a PBT which yielded a result of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit. Daams was then placed under arrest for an OWI.
Daams was given a $4,000 signature bond and a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 13
Today's mugshots: July 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rashad R Lewis
Rashad R Lewis, 1200 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), felony bail jumping.
Laura S Meredik
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laura S Meredik, Salem, Wisconsin, battery to emergency medical care providers, possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Deonta L Rowsey
Deonta L Rowsey, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jessika Alexandria Tobias
Jessika Alexandria Tobias, 4200 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Edwin Ali Vazquez
Edwin Ali Vazquez, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Alan Winchell
Jeremy Alan Winchell, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Matthew J Griffin
Matthew J Griffin, 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Runny D Summerville
Runny D Summerville, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver LSD (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Johnny M Walrup Jr.
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, felony intimidation of a victim.
Denny J Daams
Denny J Daams, 3700 block of Rio Vista Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Jacob R Kogutkiewicz
Jacob R Kogutkiewicz, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Joseph M Lakvold
Joseph M Lakvold, 300 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.