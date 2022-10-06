Racine man charged with 4th OWI after hit and run reported

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his fourth OWI after an alleged hit and run last week.

Joseph Michael Wallin, 35, of the 1200 block of Kenliworth Avenue, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense), three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of hit and run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to a hit and run report near Douglas Avenue and Layard Street. The offending vehicle struck a transport van and continued driving on Douglas Ave.

The offending vehicle was found and an officer initiated a traffic stop near Racine and 14th streets.

The driver, identified as Wallin, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. He admitted to being involved in an accident and said he did not stop because he did not have a driver's license. An officer located a bumper trim that belonged to Wallin's vehicle in the area of the accident.

The officer had Wallin perform the field sobriety tests and, based on the officer's observations, determined that Wallin was driving while impaired.

Wallin was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.