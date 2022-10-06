Racine man charged with 4th OWI after hit and run reported

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his fourth OWI after an alleged hit and run last week.
Joseph Michael Wallin, 35, of the 1200 block of Kenliworth Avenue, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense), three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of hit and run of an attended vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to a hit and run report near Douglas Avenue and Layard Street. The offending vehicle struck a transport van and continued driving on Douglas Ave.
The offending vehicle was found and an officer initiated a traffic stop near Racine and 14th streets.
The driver, identified as Wallin, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. He admitted to being involved in an accident and said he did not stop because he did not have a driver's license. An officer located a bumper trim that belonged to Wallin's vehicle in the area of the accident.
People are also reading…
The officer had Wallin perform the field sobriety tests and, based on the officer's observations, determined that Wallin was driving while impaired.
Wallin was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John M. Ziolkowski
John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Isaiah Sharif Ali
Isaiah Sharif Ali, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.
Charles R. Anase
Charles R. Anase, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan J. DeLuna
Juan J. DeLuna, 1100 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon.
Tony Flores
Tony Flores, 4200 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Darrius Dris Hentz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darrius Dris Hentz, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Melody G. Ward
Melody G. Ward, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion J. Anderson
Dion J. Anderson, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Joseph Michael Wallin
Joseph Michael Wallin, 1200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James F. Beecroft Jr.
James F. Beecroft Jr., Silver Lake, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Felisha D. Davis
Felisha D. Davis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Uthan S. Harris
Uthan S. Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000), attempt fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).
William L. Kettles
William L. Kettles, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 3800 block of Green Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).