Racine man charged with 4th OWI after crashing into a tree, fleeing barefoot

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, after crashing into a tree and fleeing barefoot.
Andrew Zachary Kirk, 45, of the 100 block of Woodfield Court, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and four felony counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:59 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 4100 block of Five Mile Road for a car striking a tree. The officers were informed that witnesses saw the driver fleeing eastbound and barefoot.
An officer found the barefoot man, identified as Kirk, who was carrying the keys to the car that crashed into the tree. When asked if he was the driver, he said yes. His eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. A preliminary breath test was given and it yielded a result of 0.17 BrAC, more than double the legal limit.
On the way to the hospital, Kirk said he wasn't the driver of the car and claimed his friend "Juan" was the driver. Later he said that he "(expletive) up" and admitted to drinking.
Kirk was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 14
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffery A Vlietstra
Jeffery (aka Joe King) A Vlietstra, Charleston, Indiana, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, entry into a locked coin box.
Airesse L Butler
Airesse L Butler, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery.
Anthony B Eaton Jr.
Anthony B Eaton Jr., 1000 block of William Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicholas G Mifko
Nicholas G Mifko, 200 block of Seventh Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael M Moore
Michael M Moore, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antonio A Moss Sr.
Antonio A Moss Sr., 1800 block of Clark Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).
Steven A Poff
Steven A Poff, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey S Shelton
Jeffrey S Shelton, 1000 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher T White
Christopher T White, 300 block of East Main Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul Daniel Herrick
Paul Daniel Herrick, 1700 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Andrew Zachary Kirk
Andrew Zachary Kirk, 100 block of Woodfield Court, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping.
Kirk R Lock
Kirk R Lock, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lorenzo L Luckett
Lorenzo L Luckett, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC.
Quantrale D Mathews
Quantrale D Mathews, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, possession of THC, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Nicholas A Medina
Nicholas A Medina, 1900 block of Harriet Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Nicole E Schwartz
Nicole E Schwartz, 1800 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Samuel D Thurman
Samuel D Thurman, 3000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).