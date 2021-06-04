Racine man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly pulling down his pants and getting back into his truck

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly pulling down his pants and getting back into his truck.

Scott Todd Blada, 58, of the 6700 block of Novak Road, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and possession of cocaine; and seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:23 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to a report of a man in a Dodge Ram who pulled his boxers down and then got back into his truck and was possibly intoxicated.

The officer saw the car parked on Caron Butler Drive; he made contact with the driver, Blada, and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from inside. Blada had a tank top on but didn’t have any pants or shorts on. Blada said “Yes, I have pants on, they’re pulled up,” with slow and slurred speech. He said he was drinking at a Memorial Day party, and when he was asked how much he had to drink he said “I don’t remember.”