 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road
0 comments
RACINE

Racine man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

Here's what we know so far about President Biden's infrastructure plan.

Alejandro A. Esparza, 46, of the 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and a misdemeanor count of operating motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane on South Memorial Drive at 16th Street. The officer tried to stop the car but it continued to travel down the roadway on the wrong side of the road before finally coming to a stop and striking a curb in the process.

Alejandro Esparza

Esparza

The officer made contact with the driver, Esparza, smelled the odor of intoxicants immediately and noticed he had glassy eyes. When Esparza exited the car he swayed sideways and was unbalanced. Esparza was unable to complete the standardized field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

Esparza was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News