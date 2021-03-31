Racine man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

Alejandro A. Esparza, 46, of the 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and a misdemeanor count of operating motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane on South Memorial Drive at 16th Street. The officer tried to stop the car but it continued to travel down the roadway on the wrong side of the road before finally coming to a stop and striking a curb in the process.

The officer made contact with the driver, Esparza, smelled the odor of intoxicants immediately and noticed he had glassy eyes. When Esparza exited the car he swayed sideways and was unbalanced. Esparza was unable to complete the standardized field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

Esparza was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

