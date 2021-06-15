Racine man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly crashing into a tree, fleeing barefoot

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says new cases of COVID-19 are declining, but the virus is still outpacing vaccinations globally. Tedros welcomed donations of COVID-19 vaccine doses by G7 countries but says 11 billion doses are needed in the next year. (Credit: Associated Press Photo/Sa…

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, after crashing into a tree and fleeing barefoot.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Andrew Zachary Kirk, 45, of the 100 block of Woodfield Court, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and four felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:59 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 4100 block of Five Mile Road for a car striking a tree. The officers were informed that witnesses saw the driver fleeing eastbound and barefoot.

An officer found the barefoot man, identified as Kirk, who was carrying the keys to the car that crashed into the tree. When asked if he was the driver, he said yes. His eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. A preliminary breath test was given and it yielded a result of 0.17 BrAC, more than double the legal limit.

On the way to the hospital, Kirk said he wasn’t the driver of the car and claimed his friend “Juan” was the driver. Later he said that he “(expletive) up” and admitted to drinking.