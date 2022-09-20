Racine man charged with 3rd OWI after having a BAC four times the legal limit

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with third OWI after having a blood-alcohol content over four times the legal limit.
Roger A. Mandujano, 34, of the 3100 block of Debra Lane, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 6600 block of Cliffside Court for a possible burglary. A caller said a man had just gotten into a sedan in his residence's driveway.
Officers saw the sedan parked in front of the driveway and heard the engine start. The man exited the sedan and walked toward an officer and said he must be at the wrong house because he was attempting to go to his friend's house. The officer could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him and noticed his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He had slowed and slurred speech as well. He was identified as Mandujano.
Inside his vehicle was a speckled pipe used to ingest marijuana. He admitted that the pipe was his and then he was arrested. On him was a vape that had marijuana wax in it. A grinder was found in the center console with marijuana in it. The marijuana in his car weighed 1.2 grams.
He then performed the field sobriety tests and submitted a preliminary breath test sample that had a result of 0.322 BrAC, which is over four times the legal limit. Later at the Racine County Jail, an officer overheard him advise staff that he drinks a pint of alcohol and uses marijuana every 3-4 hours.
Mandujano was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Nov. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
