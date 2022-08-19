Racine man charged with 3rd OWI after allegedly having a BAC nearly 3 times the legal limit

CALEDONIA — A Racine man was charged with third OWI after allegedly having a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.
Juan M. Puentes, 39, of the 100 block of Riverside Drive, was charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, a sergeant initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Three Mile Road.
Upon approaching, the sergeant made contact with the driver, Puentes, and requested to see his driver's license. It took Puentes a long time to locate it, and he made exaggerated movements throughout the vehicle. In speaking with him, the sergeant noticed he was heavily slurring his words. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and Puentes denied drinking any alcohol. He submitted a preliminary breath test that had a result of 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.
Puentes was last convicted of an OWI on Nov. 18, 2009 in Kenosha County.
Puentes was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 17, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 17
A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Monique L. Valentine
Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.
Zontell M. Junior
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zontell M. Junior, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of dangerous weapon).
Marquan L. Martin
Marquan L. Martin, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, physical abuse (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Chad P. McCloskey
Chad P. McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darnell D. Neither
Darnell D. Neither, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Frankie L. Ortiz
Frankie L. Ortiz, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan M. Puentes
Juan (aka Lil Nino) M. Puentes, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping.
Salvador R. Sanchez
Salvador R. Sanchez, 35400 block of Ridge Road, Burlington, attempt possession of child pornography, felony bail jumping, solicitation of possession of child pornography.
Michael C. Churchija
Michael C. Churchija, 3300 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Frankie L. Ortiz
Frankie L. Ortiz, 600 block of Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford, obstructing an officer.