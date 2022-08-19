Racine man charged with 3rd OWI after allegedly having a BAC nearly 3 times the legal limit

CALEDONIA — A Racine man was charged with third OWI after allegedly having a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.

Juan M. Puentes, 39, of the 100 block of Riverside Drive, was charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, a sergeant initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Three Mile Road.

Upon approaching, the sergeant made contact with the driver, Puentes, and requested to see his driver's license. It took Puentes a long time to locate it, and he made exaggerated movements throughout the vehicle. In speaking with him, the sergeant noticed he was heavily slurring his words. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and Puentes denied drinking any alcohol. He submitted a preliminary breath test that had a result of 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Puentes was last convicted of an OWI on Nov. 18, 2009 in Kenosha County.

Puentes was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.