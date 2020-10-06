Racine man charged with 24 counts of felony personal ID theft

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with 24 counts of felony personal ID theft after breaking into multiple cars over the span of a month.
Rico J. Williams, 31, has been charged with 24 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain, 27 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, four misdemeanor counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card and misdemeanor counts of false statements on credit card, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 5, an officer responded to the 2800 block of Concord Drive for a vehicle break-in. The victim stated his wallet had been stolen and his credit card had been used. The total amount charged was $432.15.
On Sept. 14, a victim reported his wallet had been stolen from his car and received alerts of his credit card being used for $143.86.
On Sept 17, a victim reported a purse had been stolen from her car and her credit card had been used for $370.27. When speaking to the victim, an alert went off on her phone for a transaction at Walgreens for $317.27.
On Sept. 18, a victim reported someone broke into her car and stole her wallet. Her debit card was used five times for a total of $373.45. An investigator recovered video and identified the suspect as Williams.
On Sept. 19, a victim reported her car had been broken into and her Wells Fargo Debit Card was used multiple times for a total of $126.52.
On Sept. 23, officers responded to two reports of cars being broken into and wallets and cash being stolen. Later that day, an officer saw Williams walking near the intersection of 13th Street and Valley Drive. When the officer activated his emergency lights, Williams allegedly began running away. The officer chased him and eventually took him into custody.
A search of Williams reportedly showed he had an abundance of credit cards and ID cards on him, along with a glass pipe.
Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deon P Downs
Deon P Downs, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
James A Goree
James A Goree, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Darius L Williams
Darius (aka Flaka) L Williams, 1100 block of Railroad Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), discharge a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Rico J Williams
Rico J Williams, Homeless, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, theft by acquisition of a credit card, credit card false statements.
Mahumed J Crutchfield
Mahumed J Crutchfield, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Marcus D Hollins
Marcus D Hollins, 3600 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Donte Lamont Livingston
Donte Lamont Livingston, 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Erik Evan Peterson
Erik Evan Peterson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darryl Downs
Darryl Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
