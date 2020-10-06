Racine man charged with 24 counts of felony personal ID theft

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with 24 counts of felony personal ID theft after breaking into multiple cars over the span of a month.

Rico J. Williams, 31, has been charged with 24 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain, 27 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, four misdemeanor counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card and misdemeanor counts of false statements on credit card, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 5, an officer responded to the 2800 block of Concord Drive for a vehicle break-in. The victim stated his wallet had been stolen and his credit card had been used. The total amount charged was $432.15.

On Sept. 14, a victim reported his wallet had been stolen from his car and received alerts of his credit card being used for $143.86.

On Sept 17, a victim reported a purse had been stolen from her car and her credit card had been used for $370.27. When speaking to the victim, an alert went off on her phone for a transaction at Walgreens for $317.27.