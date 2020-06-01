Racine man charged in Thursday shooting death

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot and killed a man after a fight between the perpetrator and the victim last Thursday.
Maurice McCray, 68, of the 1100 block of Racine Street, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, a Racine investigator was assigned to look into a fatal shooting that occurred on that date. At 5:18 a.m. that day, police had responded to the 1600 block of Flett Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. It was later determined the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Racine Street.
Police had not released the name of the victim as of Monday.
A person who observed the shooting said that the victim directed him to drive toward the 1700 block of Racine Street, where he parked at the west side of a building. While they were standing outside, McCray reportedly came out holding a Chihuahua. McCray allegedly began to beat the dog and the victim told him to stop and shoved him to the ground. McCray then got up and took the dog back upstairs.
A diversion the a shot
The witness and the victim both got back into the car and proceeded east on 11th Street and came back west on Reilly Court past the 1100 block of Racine Street. There, a woman that the victim earlier had made contact with, was attempting to stop him and told him she had a condom if he wanted to have sex. The victim pulled the car over and told the witness to open the back door for her. When she got into the car, she started hitting the victim and yelling “don’t you ever hit my man!” She then got out of the car and began pulling the victim until she eventually pulled him out of the car. When the witness got control of the car and turned the car around to retrieve the victim, McCray reportedly came outside with a rifle and fired. The victim said he was “hit.”
As the witness drove away, the victim lost consciousness. The victim was later pronounced dead at All Saints Hospital.
Investigation
Later, police established a photo lineup, which was shown to the witness who told police the photo of McCray looked the most like the shooter. Officers then executed a search warrant and located McCray and the woman who had accosted the victim. Also located was a high-powered pellet gun, Gamo .177 caliber pellet rifle.
The woman said that she knew the victim from high school and that he came over at about 4:30-5 a.m. looking for sex. She stated he left and then McCray went downstairs with the dog and a short time later came back up stating that “dude” pushed him and he fell over. She went downstairs with the intention of asking the victim why he pushed McCray and then got into a brief argument with him before she started to hit him through the driver’s side window.
She said he got out and they began to fight in the street before McCray came out with a rifle, aimed it at him and then fired. McCray then hid the gun behind the entertainment center when they got back to the apartment.
McCray told police that he went downstairs with the gun to scare the victim, observed him fighting with the woman, and then fired a shot. He said he fired the shot while the victim was in the car.
McCray remained in custody as of Monday at the Racine County Jail. He was also scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.
Today's mugshots: June 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher T Anstedt
Christopher T Anstedt, 400 block of Racine Street, Waterford, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, burglary of a motor home or trailer home.
Timothy P Hupp
Timothy P Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acres Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Alandre S Johnson Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alandre S Johnson Jr., 1200 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC.
Maurice McCray
Maurice McCray, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, first degree reckless homicide.
Scott Novasic
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott Novasic, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Quentin M Williams
Quentin M Williams, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jessica E Cody
Jessica E Cody, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Shane Michael Grell
Shane Michael Grell, 1000 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Keith L Shields
Keith L Shields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of THC.
Kathy D Willis-Fulani
Kathy D Willis-Fulani, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
