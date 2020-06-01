Racine man charged in Thursday shooting death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot and killed a man after a fight between the perpetrator and the victim last Thursday.

Maurice McCray, 68, of the 1100 block of Racine Street, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, a Racine investigator was assigned to look into a fatal shooting that occurred on that date. At 5:18 a.m. that day, police had responded to the 1600 block of Flett Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. It was later determined the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Racine Street.

Police had not released the name of the victim as of Monday.

A person who observed the shooting said that the victim directed him to drive toward the 1700 block of Racine Street, where he parked at the west side of a building. While they were standing outside, McCray reportedly came out holding a Chihuahua. McCray allegedly began to beat the dog and the victim told him to stop and shoved him to the ground. McCray then got up and took the dog back upstairs.

