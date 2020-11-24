Racine man charged in Nov. 6 drive-by shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged in a Nov. 6 drive-by shooting at the intersection of 21st and Howe streets.
Jesus Alvarez, 20, of the 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of THC, 14 felony counts of bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 6, officers were sent to the area of 21st and Howe streets for shots fired. Multiple calls stated it sounded like a drive-by shooting.
During the investigation, multiple shell casings were found from two different scenes, one of which was a home in the 2100 block of Howe Street. The owner said she and their goddaughter laid down for bed and heard multiple gunshots, one of which hit the home.
Two vehicles on Howe Street were struck by gunfire. A Ford Explorer had its rear window shattered as well as a cracked front windshield. A Chevrolet Malibu was hit in the trunk. More shell casings were located in front of Mead Supermarket, 2145 Mead St.
In surveillance video, officers noticed a Nissan Rogue involved in the incident. It was parked and people were shooting from behind it. Two other shooters fired towards the vehicle, one of which was identified as Alvarez. Based on the video, it was difficult to tell who shot first in the incident.
An officer spoke to Alvarez, who at first denied being at the scene, but then admitted it was him who was seen in the alley on the video but that he didn’t have a gun and wasn’t shooting. He only identified the other suspect he was with as “Money” and said “Money” could have shot two guns.
Alvarez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Julian M Barler
Julian M Barler, N2400 block of Mariondale Road, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Sirquan D Jackson
Sirquan D Jackson, 2600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Christopher M Kanehl
Christopher (aka Michael Nesbit) M Kanehl, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Shane R Trentadue
Shane R Trentadue, 3900 block of 5 Mile Road, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Kevaughn T Watson
Kevaughn T Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Landon G Weatherspoon
Landon G Weatherspoon, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Zachary J Barnes
Zachary J Barnes, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brent A Beth
Brent A Beth, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, Venice, Florida, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Noah B Crawford
Noah B Crawford, 2400 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Reynaldo Arias Jr.
Reynaldo (aka Ray) Arias Jr., 1900 block of Harriet Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
