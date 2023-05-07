RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with more than a dozen felonies in connection to multiple burglaries of local businesses during March and April.

Gary L. Jones, 53, of the 800 block of North Memorial Drive, was charged with 11 felony counts of bail jumping, five felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, felony counts of possession of burglarious tools and criminal damage to property, and four misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint, during March and April an investigation was launched after numerous reports of burglaries in Racine.

At 1:15 a.m. March 27, an alarm went off at Joey’s Yardarm at 920 Erie St. A window had been broken but nothing was reported missing. The damage was estimated to be $200.

At 7:07 a.m. April 8, officers were sent to George’s Tavern at 1201 N. Main St. after a report of a burglary. A piece of cement had been thrown through the side window and video surveillance reportedly showed someone taking a bottle of alcohol and $10 from the cash register. The cost to fix the window was estimated to be $700.

At 12:46 a.m. April 10, officers were sent to Michelle’s at 1863 Taylor Ave. to investigate a window that was broken by a piece of concrete. It was reported that $290 in cash was taken and that the window would cost $500 to replace.

At 7:14 a.m. April 13, officers were sent to Mi Jacalito Mexican Restaurant at 1318 Douglas Ave. after receiving a report that windows had been broken and the cash register had been opened. The front glass door of the business had been smashed and $300 reportedly was taken from the cash register. The cost to repair the damage was estimated to be $1,500.

At 1:13 a.m. April 15, officers were sent to Xpress Food Mart at 2418 Douglas Ave. after a report of a broken window and a missing cash drawer. Surveillance video reportedly showed someone get out of a gold Chevy Suburban before breaking into the business. The report said $500 in cash was taken and that damage to the business was estimated to be $3,800.

Officers identified and spoke to the owner of the Suburban.

According to the complaint, the man reportedly said he drove someone he knew as “G” to Xpress Food Mart and, after “G” broke into the business, he was given some of the money.

On April 19, officers located a vehicle that was seen during the time of the Mi Jacalito burglary and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Jones, who had active warrants for his arrest.

Jones was taken into custody, and during a photo lineup he was identified as the suspect in the burglaries.

Jones was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

