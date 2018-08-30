RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly attempting to flee from a traffic stop and driving recklessly.
Walter W. Fields, 28, whose current address is unknown, according to court records, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 5, a Racine police officer was parked at 13th and Center streets when he saw a car pass with music playing louder than the allowed limits. The driver, later identified as Fields, was also not wearing a seat belt.
The officer followed and turned on the squad's emergency lights as Fields pulled to the side of the road. As the officer stopped the vehicle, Fields accelerated and fled.
Two vehicle were approaching Fields' location and he maneuvered around them. The officer saw Fields travel through several stop signs without stopping and past several homes with people gathering on front lawns.
Fearing the situation was dangerous, the officer terminated the pursuit, but continued to patrol to look for Fields's vehicle or for evidence of a related crash.
A witness told the officer that he and his wife were almost struck by Fields. Later, the officer received a call from a relative of Fields' who identified Fields as the car's driver.
On Monday, the officer learned Fields had been taken into custody on a probation warrant and the officer traveled to the County Jail to meet with Fields. There, Fields ultimately admitted to being the driver during the May incident.
As of Thursday night, Fields was still in custody at the jail on a $250 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.