RACINE — A Racine man who reportedly injured two people in hit-and-run crashes Friday is facing charges.
Donald W. Greenhalgh, 27, of the 2200 block of Shoop Street, is charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run with injury.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:36 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police officer heard the sound of tires screeching, followed by a loud crash. The officer found the scene of the crash at the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Rapids Drive.
A white SUV was stopped in the intersection with heavy front-end damage. The driver said she was driving south on North Memorial and approaching the intersection with Rapids. She said the light turned green and when she drove into the intersection, her vehicle struck a silver vehicle.
The silver vehicle, she said, then fled the scene. The driver who was hit was injured and was transported to the hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
A driver in another vehicle was traveling south on North Memorial and said a silver vehicle driving on Rapids ran through the red light and struck her white SUV.
The driver said she yelled at the passenger of the silver vehicle to stop, but the passenger responded with a swear word. The witness then said she was going to kick his “behind” and the vehicle reportedly drove away. That driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Police later spoke with Greenhalgh at his home and saw the damaged suspect vehicle near his residence. Greenhalgh said he fled the scene because he panicked and was threatened by the driver of another vehicle.
He said a bad wheel bearing was the reason that he ran through the red light.
As of Monday afternoon, Greenhalgh remained in custody, online jail records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Douglas R. Barrow
Douglas R. Barrow, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Jordan M. Hardy
Jordan M. Hardy, South Beloit, Ill., theft (false representation between $10,000 and $100,000).
Richanda L. Harris
Richanda L. Harris, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Barry A. Heimes
Barry A. Heimes, Almond, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.
Johnnie Christopher Mills
Johnnie Christopher Mills, 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Kevin R. Suominen
Kevin R. Suominen, 700 block of Cox Road, Kansasville, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct.
Katherine A. Brouillette
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Katherine A. Brouillette, 1400 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Carl E. Napier
Carl E. Napier, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.