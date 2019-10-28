{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man who reportedly injured two people in hit-and-run crashes Friday is facing charges.

Donald W. Greenhalgh, 27, of the 2200 block of Shoop Street, is charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run with injury.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:36 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police officer heard the sound of tires screeching, followed by a loud crash. The officer found the scene of the crash at the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Rapids Drive.

A white SUV was stopped in the intersection with heavy front-end damage. The driver said she was driving south on North Memorial and approaching the intersection with Rapids. She said the light turned green and when she drove into the intersection, her vehicle struck a silver vehicle.

The silver vehicle, she said, then fled the scene. The driver who was hit was injured and was transported to the hospital.

A driver in another vehicle was traveling south on North Memorial and said a silver vehicle driving on Rapids ran through the red light and struck her white SUV.

The driver said she yelled at the passenger of the silver vehicle to stop, but the passenger responded with a swear word. The witness then said she was going to kick his “behind” and the vehicle reportedly drove away. That driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Police later spoke with Greenhalgh at his home and saw the damaged suspect vehicle near his residence. Greenhalgh said he fled the scene because he panicked and was threatened by the driver of another vehicle.

He said a bad wheel bearing was the reason that he ran through the red light.

As of Monday afternoon, Greenhalgh remained in custody, online jail records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

