RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in connection to a Feb. 4 drive-by shooting at the intersection of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue.

Diego Astorga, 19, of the 1100 block of Rode Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and a felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a building or vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, at 11:52 p.m. on Feb. 4 officers were sent to the area of Graceland Boulevard and Ohio Street after a report that two men who had been shot in their vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the men, one who had suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and the other who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

The men reportedly said that they had been driving home after visiting a pool hall on Lahtrop Avenue, and while stopped for a red light at the intersection of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue, a newer black Chevy sedan pulled alongside them and shots were fired.

The vehicle the men were in was struck four times.

According to the complaint, when asked if they had any problems with anyone, one of the men said he had “beef” with his ex-girlfriend’s younger brother — who he had seen at the pool hall.

The man reportedly said that nothing happened between them, though, so he did not think much of it.

An investigator found surveillance video that showed the vehicle that followed the two men was registered to Astorga’s sister.

When asked about the shooting, Astorga initially denied being in the area, but later admitted to shooting at the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Astorga reportedly claimed that he just wanted to scare the two men and did not think the shots would go through the car door.

Astorga was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

