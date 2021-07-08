 Skip to main content
Racine man charged in Feb. 26 armed robbery; allegedly stole $3,000 and jewelry and pawned it off

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged in a Feb. 26 armed robbery; he’s accused of having stolen around $3,000 and jewelry and later tried to pawn it off.

Jonnie R. Lampkin, 26, of the 700 block of Belmont Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of false imprisonment and felony counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 26, officers were sent to the area of Veranda and Hollycock lanes for an armed robbery.

Jonnie Lampkin

Lampkin

Officers arrived and spoke to a victim who said that when he arrived home he saw a darker-colored SUV parked in front of his house. He opened his garage and pulled his car in and then the suspect followed as the garage door was closing. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and the victim begged him not to kill him and said he could take whatever he wanted. The suspect told him to take him inside and said he “did not give a (expletive)” when he was told the victim’s family was inside.

The suspect ordered everyone inside to put their phones on the counter and told the victim to take him where the money is. The suspect took $3,000 and jewelry. He also took three phones and ordered the victim to exit with him. He ordered the victim to lay down in front of his car at gunpoint and then he drove away. The stolen phones were later found on Spring and 90th streets through their “find my phone” features. Officers later identified him as Lampkin.

On March 2, an investigator received a notification that Lampkin had pawned pieces of jewelry at GNT Jewelry and Pawn in Kenosha. The investigator then spoke to Lampkin at the Racine County Jail after he was arrested. He told investigators that he was working the night of the robbery and that he didn’t pawn anything in Kenosha.

During the interview, Lampkin provided a phone number that the investigator later learned was obtained on Feb. 27. On Feb. 4, Lampkin had a phone number different from the one he provided. The state Department of Justice conducted an analysis and learned that the phone Lampkin had before Feb. 27 was in the area of the robbery that occurred on Feb. 26 rather than at the place of his employment.

Lampkin had an initial appearance through Zoom on July 8.

