Racine man charged in Feb. 26 armed robbery; allegedly stole $3,000 and jewelry and pawned it off

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged in a Feb. 26 armed robbery; he’s accused of having stolen around $3,000 and jewelry and later tried to pawn it off.

Jonnie R. Lampkin, 26, of the 700 block of Belmont Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of false imprisonment and felony counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 26, officers were sent to the area of Veranda and Hollycock lanes for an armed robbery.

Officers arrived and spoke to a victim who said that when he arrived home he saw a darker-colored SUV parked in front of his house. He opened his garage and pulled his car in and then the suspect followed as the garage door was closing. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and the victim begged him not to kill him and said he could take whatever he wanted. The suspect told him to take him inside and said he “did not give a (expletive)” when he was told the victim’s family was inside.