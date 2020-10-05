 Skip to main content
Racine man charged in Aug. 28 drive-by shooting
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an Aug. 28 drive-by shooting.

Darius L. Williams, 28, of the 1100 block of Railroad Street, was charged with six felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a building or vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington and Grange Avenue for shots fired. They located a disabled vehicle and spoke to the operator who said he recognized a white Charger driven by someone he knows.

He followed it because he buys cigarettes from the driver, but when they approached the intersection someone in the car started shooting at him. His car became disabled and had three holes in the driver's side as well as gas leaking. 

Darius Williams

Williams

One of the passengers in the car was wounded by the gunshots and was transported to the hospital. A few hours later, officers spoke to the driver of the Charger. He stated he saw the victim's car following him and felt they were always friendly with him. He then heard gunshots and thought someone from the victim's car was shooting at him.

After speeding off, another passenger yelled "Ow, you hit me with your gun!" He looked back and saw Williams holding a gun and asked "Why do you have a gun? Did you just shoot at them or the air?" Williams responded with "People are tweaking out her, you gotta protect yourself." He then dropped Williams off.

Williams was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. 

