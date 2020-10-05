Racine man charged in Aug. 28 drive-by shooting

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an Aug. 28 drive-by shooting.

Darius L. Williams, 28, of the 1100 block of Railroad Street, was charged with six felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a building or vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington and Grange Avenue for shots fired. They located a disabled vehicle and spoke to the operator who said he recognized a white Charger driven by someone he knows.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He followed it because he buys cigarettes from the driver, but when they approached the intersection someone in the car started shooting at him. His car became disabled and had three holes in the driver's side as well as gas leaking.

One of the passengers in the car was wounded by the gunshots and was transported to the hospital. A few hours later, officers spoke to the driver of the Charger. He stated he saw the victim's car following him and felt they were always friendly with him. He then heard gunshots and thought someone from the victim's car was shooting at him.