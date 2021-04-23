Racine man charged in armed robbery, allegedly almost collided with other cars during police chase

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an armed robbery after his car allegedly almost collided with other cars in a police chase.
Walter D. Burnette, 40, of the 700 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking and strangulation and suffocation. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, theft, disorderly conduct and pointing a firearm at another.
According to criminal complaints:
At 12:44 a.m. on April 9, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Durand Avenue on a Jeep that was illegally parked and was suspected of being involved in drug sales. The Jeep then accelerated away and the officers pursued it for 6 miles. The Jeep reached speeds of more than 80 mph, nearly struck parked cars, drove on the wrong side of the road and nearly collided with other cars traveling on road. Officers had to terminate the pursuit.
The Jeep was later found near the 3200 block of Coolidge Drive where one of the registered owners lives. The owner said she loaned the car to a man, who later was identified as Burnette, at 11:42 p.m. that day and he came back at 12:54 a.m.
At 7:17 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1500 block of Wolff Street for an assault and armed robbery. At the scene, the officer made contact with the victim who said Burnette kicked in her door and assaulted her with his handgun, pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her and then took around $200 and her phone.
The victim said she got home and then about 5 minutes later she heard a loud banging on the door before it was kicked off of its hinges and Burnette entered. Burnette then allegedly hit her multiple times in the head and face with the gun before he reached into her bra to look for money.A witness said that she heard a loud commotion coming from the apartment upstairs and heard a man yelling and the victim crying. She then saw Burnette walking down the stairs as he was tucking a gun into his pants.
Burnette was given a $35,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 20
Today's mugshots: April 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jermaine S Clemon
Jermaine S Clemon, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, possession of paraphernalia.
Alicia A Dobner
Alicia A Dobner, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, straw purchasing of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon.
Francisca L Martinez
Francisca L Martinez, 1700 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jeremy A McGee
Jeremy A McGee, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Alondro L Pratt Jr.
Alondro L Pratt Jr., 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Matthew Nelson Chamberlain
Matthew Nelson Chamberlain, 5100 block of Darby Place, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leon Kahill
Leon Kahill, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniella A Kegg-Goad
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daniella A Kegg-Goad, 4200 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesus Lara
Jesus Lara, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon.
Donavon A Woods
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Donavon A Woods, 2300 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert C Allen
Robert C Allen, 1900 block of Case Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Walter D Burnette
Walter D Burnette, 700 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking (use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, armed robbery, pointing a firearm at another.