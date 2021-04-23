 Skip to main content
Racine man charged in armed robbery, allegedly almost collided with other cars during police chase
Racine man charged in armed robbery, allegedly almost collided with other cars during police chase

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an armed robbery after his car allegedly almost collided with other cars in a police chase.

Walter D. Burnette, 40, of the 700 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking and strangulation and suffocation. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, theft, disorderly conduct and pointing a firearm at another.

According to criminal complaints:

At 12:44 a.m. on April 9, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Durand Avenue on a Jeep that was illegally parked and was suspected of being involved in drug sales. The Jeep then accelerated away and the officers pursued it for 6 miles. The Jeep reached speeds of more than 80 mph, nearly struck parked cars, drove on the wrong side of the road and nearly collided with other cars traveling on road. Officers had to terminate the pursuit.

Walter Burnette

Burnette

The Jeep was later found near the 3200 block of Coolidge Drive where one of the registered owners lives. The owner said she loaned the car to a man, who later was identified as Burnette, at 11:42 p.m. that day and he came back at 12:54 a.m.

At 7:17 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1500 block of Wolff Street for an assault and armed robbery. At the scene, the officer made contact with the victim who said Burnette kicked in her door and assaulted her with his handgun, pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her and then took around $200 and her phone.

The victim said she got home and then about 5 minutes later she heard a loud banging on the door before it was kicked off of its hinges and Burnette entered. Burnette then allegedly hit her multiple times in the head and face with the gun before he reached into her bra to look for money.A witness said that she heard a loud commotion coming from the apartment upstairs and heard a man yelling and the victim crying. She then saw Burnette walking down the stairs as he was tucking a gun into his pants.

Burnette was given a $35,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

