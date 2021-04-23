Racine man charged in armed robbery, allegedly almost collided with other cars during police chase

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an armed robbery after his car allegedly almost collided with other cars in a police chase.

Walter D. Burnette, 40, of the 700 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking and strangulation and suffocation. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, theft, disorderly conduct and pointing a firearm at another.

According to criminal complaints:

At 12:44 a.m. on April 9, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Durand Avenue on a Jeep that was illegally parked and was suspected of being involved in drug sales. The Jeep then accelerated away and the officers pursued it for 6 miles. The Jeep reached speeds of more than 80 mph, nearly struck parked cars, drove on the wrong side of the road and nearly collided with other cars traveling on road. Officers had to terminate the pursuit.

The Jeep was later found near the 3200 block of Coolidge Drive where one of the registered owners lives. The owner said she loaned the car to a man, who later was identified as Burnette, at 11:42 p.m. that day and he came back at 12:54 a.m.