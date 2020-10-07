Racine man charged in an April 19 attempted robbery and shooting

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an April 19 attempted armed robbery and shooting.
Darius D. Banks, 24, of the 1200 block of Hagerer Street, was charged with felony counts of attempt first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, attempt armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 19, officers responded to the area of Roe Avenue and Riverside Drive for shots fired and a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they located the victim and operator of the vehicle lying just outside of the car with gunshot wounds.
The victim told investigators that he met up with Banks to complete a marijuana deal. Almost immediately after the victim arrived, a gray van pulled up and Banks jumped into the victim’s car. The victim saw that Banks was armed and then a suspect got out of the van with a gun.
The victim thought he was going to be robbed so he reversed the car to get away. Banks then put his gun to his face and the two began to struggle. During the struggle, the car hit several other cars and ended up on the embarkment at Roe and Riverside.
The other armed suspect came running up to the car and then the victim heard shots being fired and pain in his arm and leg. He wasn’t sure if it was Banks or the other suspect or both that were shooting.
Banks was given a $75,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
