MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man facing three felony counts in connection to an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor.

Damarion E. Turner, 21, of the 1600 block of Center Street, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 12, officers were sent to 22nd and Howe streets after a report of shots fired.

Officers found 37 spent casings near Mead Street Food & Liquor at 2145 Mead St. One caller reported that a bullet hit a tree, a garage window was shot out and there were two bullet holes in a residence in the 1000 block of 22nd Street.

Surveillance video showed that at 11:31 p.m. four men wearing ski masks were chasing a man through an alley. Three of the four reportedly shot at the man who was running away, and one of those four was identified as Turner.

On May 9, officers assisted Waukegan Police with an armed carjacking complaint. Turner and two other people were arrested and three firearms were found at the house.

Turner was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.