RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly attempting to burn down a family member’s home following an argument.
Clifford E. Mullins, 52, of the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue, is charged with felony arson of a building and three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, Mullins got into an argument with a family member at the family member’s home in the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue, where Mullins was also staying. The family member told Mullins that he had to leave.
Mullins left, but a few minutes later, another occupant of the home smelled smoke. The family member saw Mullins holding a burning piece of cardboard to one of the home’s open windows. During the arson attempt, two other people were in the home.
The family member confronted Mullins, who threatened to kill her. Mullins left before police arrived.
Later that morning, Mullins returned. The family member saw him lying next to his belongings, which had been put outside. The family member confronted Mullins, who threatened to kill her again and said he would burn her house down while she was sleeping. Again, Mullins left before police arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.