Racine man charged in a parking lot shooting, had marijuana on him

RACINE — A Racine man, who has been charged in a Sept. 6 parking lot shooting, had marijuana on him.
Henry B. Gryer Jr., aka “Hennessy,” 27, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC that’s less than or equal to 200 grams.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 6, various officers were dispatched to the area of Water Street and College Ave. on a report of at least 30 shots being fired in the parking lot. Officers arrived at the scene and saw various people and vehicles scattering from the parking lot. There were multiple shell casings, two separate blood trails and a vehicle struck by gunfire.
Officers made contact with an individual who provided video of the incident. It showed at approximately 4:04 a.m., a Black male wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white shoes enter the lot. After initial shots are fired, he runs back and is seen firing shots from behind parked cars. He then flees.
An investigator reviewed the video and noticed the suspect was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe. He exited the vehicle wearing a basketball jersey with a 7 on the front and with a firearm in his hand. He walks to the scene and eventually starts shooting in the northeast direction. He retreats while continuing to shoot even as a female is seen running in front of him. He returns to the vehicle and flees. The investigator developed a suspect, Gryer, and reviewed his Facebook page which showed a post from the evening of Sept. 5 with the same clothes as shown in the video standing in front of a Hyundai Santa Fe.
On Thursday, an officer made a traffic stop on the Hyundai Santa Fe at the 1200 block of Center St. and identified the driver as Gryer. The officer observed loose pieces of green leafy substance and a sandwich baggie with four other baggies containing the same green leafy substance. Gryer was escorted out of the vehicle and detained and the vehicle was searched. A digital scale used for selling marijuana was found in the center console. Gryer had 13.9 grams total of marijuana on him.
The investigator met with Gryer and confronted him with the images of him from the shooting incident. He denied that it was him in the photos and claimed there were several people there wearing jerseys.
Gryer was given a $50,000 cash bond for the shooting and a $500 cash bond for the marijuana in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony P Daniels
Anthony P Daniels, 2300 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Daquasia J East
Daquasia J East, 1700 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Henry B Gryer Jr.
Henry (aka Hennessey) B Gryer Jr., 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Steven Zuluaga
Steven Zuluaga, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Jemell T Morrison
Jemell T Morrison, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alisa A Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alisa A Martin, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take $500-$5,000).
Scott Christopher Bodoh
Scott Christopher Bodoh, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary A Horvath
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zachary A Horvath, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.