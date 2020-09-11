Racine man charged in a parking lot shooting, had marijuana on him

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man, who has been charged in a Sept. 6 parking lot shooting, had marijuana on him.

Henry B. Gryer Jr., aka “Hennessy,” 27, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC that’s less than or equal to 200 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 6, various officers were dispatched to the area of Water Street and College Ave. on a report of at least 30 shots being fired in the parking lot. Officers arrived at the scene and saw various people and vehicles scattering from the parking lot. There were multiple shell casings, two separate blood trails and a vehicle struck by gunfire.

Officers made contact with an individual who provided video of the incident. It showed at approximately 4:04 a.m., a Black male wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white shoes enter the lot. After initial shots are fired, he runs back and is seen firing shots from behind parked cars. He then flees.