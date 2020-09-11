 Skip to main content
Racine man charged in a parking lot shooting, had marijuana on him
Racine man charged in a parking lot shooting, had marijuana on him

RACINE — A Racine man, who has been charged in a Sept. 6 parking lot shooting, had marijuana on him.

Henry B. Gryer Jr., aka “Hennessy,” 27, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC that’s less than or equal to 200 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 6, various officers were dispatched to the area of Water Street and College Ave. on a report of at least 30 shots being fired in the parking lot. Officers arrived at the scene and saw various people and vehicles scattering from the parking lot. There were multiple shell casings, two separate blood trails and a vehicle struck by gunfire.

Henry Gryer Jr.

Gryer Jr.

Officers made contact with an individual who provided video of the incident. It showed at approximately 4:04 a.m., a Black male wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white shoes enter the lot. After initial shots are fired, he runs back and is seen firing shots from behind parked cars. He then flees.

An investigator reviewed the video and noticed the suspect was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe. He exited the vehicle wearing a basketball jersey with a 7 on the front and with a firearm in his hand. He walks to the scene and eventually starts shooting in the northeast direction. He retreats while continuing to shoot even as a female is seen running in front of him. He returns to the vehicle and flees. The investigator developed a suspect, Gryer, and reviewed his Facebook page which showed a post from the evening of Sept. 5 with the same clothes as shown in the video standing in front of a Hyundai Santa Fe.

On Thursday, an officer made a traffic stop on the Hyundai Santa Fe at the 1200 block of Center St. and identified the driver as Gryer. The officer observed loose pieces of green leafy substance and a sandwich baggie with four other baggies containing the same green leafy substance. Gryer was escorted out of the vehicle and detained and the vehicle was searched. A digital scale used for selling marijuana was found in the center console. Gryer had 13.9 grams total of marijuana on him.

The investigator met with Gryer and confronted him with the images of him from the shooting incident. He denied that it was him in the photos and claimed there were several people there wearing jerseys.

Gryer was given a $50,000 cash bond for the shooting and a $500 cash bond for the marijuana in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.

