MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man reportedly claimed that he left the scene of a hit-and-run wreck Friday because people were “saying things to him.”

John W. Evans Jr., 36, of the 900 block of Walnut Street was charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was sent to the intersection of STH 31 and 16th Street after a report of a hit-and-run wreck.

Upon arrival, the officer reported seeing a Chevy with heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the Chevy reportedly said that she had pain in the back of her head and that another vehicle had struck hers and had driven away.

An officer was able to locate the other vehicle and reportedly identified the driver as Evans.

According to the complaint, Evans said he was involved in a collision and pulled over, but he left the scene because people were “saying things to him.”

A records check showed Evans’ license had been revoked because of an operating while intoxicated charge and that he was required to have an ignition interlock device in any vehicle that he was driving.

Evans was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is scheduled for May 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

