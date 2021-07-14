Racine man charged in a hit and run, allegedly tried to sell fake drugs

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a hit and run incident that occurred on March 23; he also allegedly sold cocaine and tried to sell fake drugs.
Richard D. Raun, 31, of the 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing injury, manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and imitation of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to criminal complaints:
A confidential informant was instructed to perform controlled buys from Raun, and on Oct. 15 they bought 0.1 grams of cocaine from him. On Nov. 12, they bought 0.5 grams of what Raun said was crack cocaine, but it was later tested and results came back negative.
On March 23, an officer responded to the intersection of Wright and Monroe avenues for a car crash.
Upon arrival, the officer found the victim’s vehicle with significant damage and the driver complained of pain and was transported to the hospital for treatment. A witness said he heard the crash and saw a man run from the scene. The officer then found the offending vehicle and the front seat passenger said the car belonged to her, but Raun was driving it. She said that Raun collided with another car and then fled.
Raun was given $1,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 12
Today's mugshots: July 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Absalom M Rowe
Absalom M Rowe, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Johnny F Tapia
Johnny F Tapia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny M Walrup Jr.
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, felony intimidation of a victim.
Jennifer K Brown
Jennifer K Brown, 100 block of West Lakeside Court, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Billy R Emery
Billy R Emery, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Fahim A Flanagan
Fahim A Flanagan, 400 block of 3 Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Laron J Franklin Jr.
Laron J Franklin Jr., 800 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Phillip L Holder
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Phillip L Holder, Waukesha, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Melissa A Padilla
Melissa A Padilla, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Oliver Vicente Perez Torres
Oliver Vicente Perez Torres, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Lavelle S Robinson
Lavelle (aka Kevin Shontae Pitt) S Robinson, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jaisjuan T Brown
Jaisjuan T Brown, 2200 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Steven M Gramza
Steven M Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Bryan C Lang
Bryan C Lang, 1500 block of South Memorial Drive, misdemeanor intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping.
Lashaun T McBride
Lashaun T McBride, 1100 block of Main Street, Union Grove, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Erin E Miller
Erin E Miller, 11900 block of Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Richard D Raun
Richard D Raun, 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), misdemeanor bail jumping, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, imitation of controlled substance.