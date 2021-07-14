 Skip to main content
Racine man charged in a hit and run, allegedly tried to sell fake drugs
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a hit and run incident that occurred on March 23; he also allegedly sold cocaine and tried to sell fake drugs.

Richard D. Raun, 31, of the 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing injury, manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and imitation of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

A confidential informant was instructed to perform controlled buys from Raun, and on Oct. 15 they bought 0.1 grams of cocaine from him. On Nov. 12, they bought 0.5 grams of what Raun said was crack cocaine, but it was later tested and results came back negative.

Richard Raun

Raun

On March 23, an officer responded to the intersection of Wright and Monroe avenues for a car crash.

Upon arrival, the officer found the victim’s vehicle with significant damage and the driver complained of pain and was transported to the hospital for treatment. A witness said he heard the crash and saw a man run from the scene. The officer then found the offending vehicle and the front seat passenger said the car belonged to her, but Raun was driving it. She said that Raun collided with another car and then fled.

Raun was given $1,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

