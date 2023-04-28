RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a Dec. 22 hit-and-run that killed Anthony Morales Sr., 69.

Shawn A. Shelton, 42, was charged with a felony count of hit and run resulting in death.

He was taken to the Racine County Jail without incident, the Racine Police Department said in a news release.

At 10:36 p.m. on Dec. 22, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Erie Street for a rescue run, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers found Morales, 69, on the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of Morales held a vigil for him on Jan. 1 at the scene where he was struck, across from 1809 Erie St. The Racine Interfaith Coalition helped with organizing.

Officers reportedly spoke to a person who said Morales went outside to warm up his vehicle, and they heard a loud boom. The person told police they went outside and found Morales injured in the street. The person did call 911.

The complaint said several vehicle parts were scattered on the scene, including a front grill with the Subaru emblem.

Footage from the Rock Inn at 1600 Erie St. showed a silver Subaru driving northbound on Erie Street.

At the same time, the footage showed Morales walking across the street. The Subaru braked, swerved and struck Morales. The complaint said the vehicle drove off without anyone getting out to check on Morales.

On Dec. 29, officers went to Finishing Touch Auto Body at 5306 Douglas Ave. where the shop owner said Shelton dropped off the suspect Subaru on Dec. 23.

Shelton reportedly said he hit a dumpster after work the day before. The Subaru had substantial damage on the passenger side as well as blood spots and hair, according to the complaint.

Cellphone records showed that Shelton was the one driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. Additionally, Shelton’s Google searches included the local news section of The Journal Times’ website at 11:34 p.m. and the Racine County section of Fox 6 News website the night of the collision.