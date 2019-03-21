RACINE — A Racine man has been arrested and is facing charges after he reportedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank last week.
Christopher R. DeMark, 44, of the 1500 block of Wolff Street, is charged with a felony count of robbery of a financial institution, with the use of a dangerous weapon.
At 4:14 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Racine Police responded to Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for a report of a robbery. A teller told police that a man, later identified as DeMark, reportedly waited in line. When it was his turn, he approached her and pulled a firearm out of his backpack.
DeMark allegedly said "This is a robbery, give me all your $100s and $50s." DeMark was reportedly unhappy with the amount of money he was given, and said "This can't be all the money, don't play with me." The teller pulled out the entire drawer to show him she had given all the money he asked for.
DeMark then asked for all of the contents of the drawer, but not dye packs. He took the money, told the teller he was sorry and left the building.
As of Thursday afternoon, DeMark remained in custody on a $200,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for March 28 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Online records indicate he has been convicted in the past of disorderly conduct, forgery and felony bail jumping.
