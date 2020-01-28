Racine man charged for robbing Douglas Express Food Mart twice in two months

RACINE — A 54-year-old Racine man was charged with two counts of armed robbery on Tuesday after he allegedly stole around $1,000 from Douglas Express Food Mart in two separate incidents.
The man has been identified as Bruce Terrell Ratliff, of the 1200 block of Wolff Street.
According to a criminal complaint:
The first incident occurred on Dec. 14. Ratliff allegedly entered the store around 9:20 p.m. and proceeded to walk directly behind the counter before taking money from the cash register.
The second incident occurred on Jan. 16. Ratliff allegedly entered the store with his own plastic bag, immediately went behind the counter and said to the store employee, “Give me the money, everything you have in the bag, put it in the bag.” Along with the money, Ratliff also allegedly took multiple packs of cigarettes. The employee told police that Ratliff also had what appeared to be a weapon in his possession.
Ratliff was taken into custody on Jan. 23. Ratliff allegedly admitted to carrying out the robberies because of his drug addiction. Ratliff told police, “It’s because of a heroin addiction, a crack addiction and all the drug dealers.”
The alleged weapon in question was just a piece of plastic, according to Ratliff.
Ratliff may be fined up to $100,000 or imprisoned up to 40 years for each count if he is convicted.
After appearing in court Tuesday, a $5,000 cash bond was set. Ratliff is next due in court on Feb. 5.