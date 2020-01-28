Racine man charged for robbing Douglas Express Food Mart twice in two months

RACINE — A 54-year-old Racine man was charged with two counts of armed robbery on Tuesday after he allegedly stole around $1,000 from Douglas Express Food Mart in two separate incidents.

The man has been identified as Bruce Terrell Ratliff, of the 1200 block of Wolff Street.

According to a criminal complaint:

The first incident occurred on Dec. 14. Ratliff allegedly entered the store around 9:20 p.m. and proceeded to walk directly behind the counter before taking money from the cash register.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second incident occurred on Jan. 16. Ratliff allegedly entered the store with his own plastic bag, immediately went behind the counter and said to the store employee, “Give me the money, everything you have in the bag, put it in the bag.” Along with the money, Ratliff also allegedly took multiple packs of cigarettes. The employee told police that Ratliff also had what appeared to be a weapon in his possession.