 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged for involvement in April 25 stabbing on 16th Street
0 comments

Racine man charged for involvement in April 25 stabbing on 16th Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that occurred on April 25 on 16th Street.

This Wednesday, we'll find out if former President Donald Trump will get his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated.The Facebook Oversight Board will rule on the company's ban a call made in the fallout of the deadly Capitol riots, which Trump was accused of inciting. This does not directly impact his Twitter account. That one was "permanently suspended." 

Victor A. Perez-Garcia, 21, of the 1800 block of Marquette Street, was charged with a felony count of attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 25, officers were sent to the 1700 block of 16th Street for a person being stabbed.

Victor Perez Garcia

Perez Garcia

Upon arrival, an officer found the victim, who had fresh blood on his face from multiple stab wounds. An officer spoke to a witness, who said he and the victim were outside when a white Volkswagen pulled up and two men got out and began arguing with the victim.

One of the men allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim. The witness said he was trying to stop the man who didn’t have the knife, later identified as Perez-Garcia, from getting to the victim.

An officer spoke to the victim who said the two men used to be acquaintances of his and pulled up to pick a fight with him. One of them allegedly went back to the car and grabbed a folding knife and then said “you know I can kill you.” He said that Perez-Garcia was a “cheerleader” during the incident.

The victim had eight cut or stab wounds: two on his head/neck, one on his upper middle chest, one on his right shoulder, one on his right palm and three on his back.

Perez-Garcia was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News