Racine man charged for involvement in April 25 stabbing on 16th Street

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that occurred on April 25 on 16th Street.

Victor A. Perez-Garcia, 21, of the 1800 block of Marquette Street, was charged with a felony count of attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 25, officers were sent to the 1700 block of 16th Street for a person being stabbed.

Upon arrival, an officer found the victim, who had fresh blood on his face from multiple stab wounds. An officer spoke to a witness, who said he and the victim were outside when a white Volkswagen pulled up and two men got out and began arguing with the victim.

One of the men allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim. The witness said he was trying to stop the man who didn’t have the knife, later identified as Perez-Garcia, from getting to the victim.