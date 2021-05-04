Racine man charged for involvement in April 25 stabbing on 16th Street

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that occurred on April 25 on 16th Street.
Victor A. Perez-Garcia, 21, of the 1800 block of Marquette Street, was charged with a felony count of attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 25, officers were sent to the 1700 block of 16th Street for a person being stabbed.
Upon arrival, an officer found the victim, who had fresh blood on his face from multiple stab wounds. An officer spoke to a witness, who said he and the victim were outside when a white Volkswagen pulled up and two men got out and began arguing with the victim.
One of the men allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim. The witness said he was trying to stop the man who didn’t have the knife, later identified as Perez-Garcia, from getting to the victim.
An officer spoke to the victim who said the two men used to be acquaintances of his and pulled up to pick a fight with him. One of them allegedly went back to the car and grabbed a folding knife and then said “you know I can kill you.” He said that Perez-Garcia was a “cheerleader” during the incident.
The victim had eight cut or stab wounds: two on his head/neck, one on his upper middle chest, one on his right shoulder, one on his right palm and three on his back.
Perez-Garcia was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 3
Today's mugshots: May 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jasmine E Canady
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jasmine E Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Robert D Hadlock
Robert D Hadlock, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Victor A Perez Garcia
Victor A Perez Garcia, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Glenter J Banks
Glenter (aka Nivbelo Jerome Betts) J Banks, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melvin J Sanders
Melvin J Sanders, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Sarah R Margraf
Sarah R Margraf, 12300 block of 16th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean M Considine
Sean M Considine, 6500 block of 7th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Cory Stephen Christiansen
Cory Stephen Christiansen, 500 block of 18th Avenue, Union Grove, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Tristan Shavoy Prunty
Tristan Shavoy Prunty, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Kylie B Gelmi
Kylie B Gelmi, 5700 block of Regency Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Savontae N Underwood
Savontae N Underwood, 1400 block of Riverview Terrace, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs.
James D Valasek
James D Valasek, 3400 block of Buckingham Road, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), hit and run (attended vehicle).