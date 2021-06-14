Racine man charged for hit-and-run after allegedly striking a woman in a crosswalk

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for hit and run after he allegedly struck a person walking in a crosswalk last week.
Samuel D. Thurman, 22, of the 3000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Blaine Avenue for a hit and run accident.
Upon arrival, the officer saw the victim lying in the area with a large contusion on the right side of her forehead, and scrapes and blood on her right cheek.
The officer then spoke to a witness who said that the victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a white sedan struck her. Someone in the car was yelling for the driver to stop but it continued driving away. The witness gave a partial license plate number for the car.
The officer then looked at surveillance video that showed the car hit the victim, with her sliding across the hood and going airborne over the windshield before falling to the street. Officers then found the white sedan and the driver, Thurman, who admitted to being the driver during the accident. A strong smell of marijuana was detected in the car as well as an open container of vodka. Thurman allegedly said he smoked marijuana 3 hours before the accident.
Thurman was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 14
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffery A Vlietstra
Jeffery (aka Joe King) A Vlietstra, Charleston, Indiana, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, entry into a locked coin box.
Airesse L Butler
Airesse L Butler, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery.
Anthony B Eaton Jr.
Anthony B Eaton Jr., 1000 block of William Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicholas G Mifko
Nicholas G Mifko, 200 block of Seventh Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael M Moore
Michael M Moore, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antonio A Moss Sr.
Antonio A Moss Sr., 1800 block of Clark Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).
Steven A Poff
Steven A Poff, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey S Shelton
Jeffrey S Shelton, 1000 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher T White
Christopher T White, 300 block of East Main Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul Daniel Herrick
Paul Daniel Herrick, 1700 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Andrew Zachary Kirk
Andrew Zachary Kirk, 100 block of Woodfield Court, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping.
Kirk R Lock
Kirk R Lock, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lorenzo L Luckett
Lorenzo L Luckett, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC.
Quantrale D Mathews
Quantrale D Mathews, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, possession of THC, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Nicholas A Medina
Nicholas A Medina, 1900 block of Harriet Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Nicole E Schwartz
Nicole E Schwartz, 1800 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Samuel D Thurman
Samuel D Thurman, 3000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).