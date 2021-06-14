Racine man charged for hit-and-run after allegedly striking a woman in a crosswalk

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for hit and run after he allegedly struck a person walking in a crosswalk last week.

Samuel D. Thurman, 22, of the 3000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, a officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Blaine Avenue for a hit and run accident.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victim lying in the area with a large contusion on the right side of her forehead, and scrapes and blood on her right cheek.

The officer then spoke to a witness who said that the victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a white sedan struck her. Someone in the car was yelling for the driver to stop but it continued driving away. The witness gave a partial license plate number for the car.