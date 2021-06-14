 Skip to main content
Racine man charged for hit-and-run after allegedly striking a woman in a crosswalk
Racine man charged for hit-and-run after allegedly striking a woman in a crosswalk

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for hit and run after he allegedly struck a person walking in a crosswalk last week.

Samuel D. Thurman, 22, of the 3000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, a officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Blaine Avenue for a hit and run accident.

Samuel Thurman

Thurman

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victim lying in the area with a large contusion on the right side of her forehead, and scrapes and blood on her right cheek.

The officer then spoke to a witness who said that the victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a white sedan struck her. Someone in the car was yelling for the driver to stop but it continued driving away. The witness gave a partial license plate number for the car.

The officer then looked at surveillance video that showed the car hit the victim, with her sliding across the hood and going airborne over the windshield before falling to the street. Officers then found the white sedan and the driver, Thurman, who admitted to being the driver during the accident. A strong smell of marijuana was detected in the car as well as an open container of vodka. Thurman allegedly said he smoked marijuana 3 hours before the accident.

Thurman was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

