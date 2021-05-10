Racine man charged for having 1000s of images of child pornography, some containing kids as young as 4

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of images of child pornography with some containing children as young as 4 years old.

Andrious E. Kleiderman, 39, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation into an IP address belonging to Kleiderman that downloaded child pornography. Kleiderman told investigators that his Wi-Fi was not password protected, but later admitted to downloading child pornography and said that his computer contained 10-15% of it.

Investigators found an external hard drive that had thousands of images of child pornography. Some of the images contained children as young as 4 years old in them. Investigators also located several smoking pipes and a grinder that contained marijuana in it.

Kleiderman was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.