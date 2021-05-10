 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man charged for having 1000s of images of child pornography, some containing kids as young as 4

Racine man charged for having 1000s of images of child pornography, some containing kids as young as 4

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of images of child pornography with some containing children as young as 4 years old.

An intense video shows police chasing Xavier Javern Cummings down a highway in Volusia County, Florida.
Andrious Kleiderman

Kleiderman

Andrious E. Kleiderman, 39, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation into an IP address belonging to Kleiderman that downloaded child pornography. Kleiderman told investigators that his Wi-Fi was not password protected, but later admitted to downloading child pornography and said that his computer contained 10-15% of it.

Investigators found an external hard drive that had thousands of images of child pornography. Some of the images contained children as young as 4 years old in them. Investigators also located several smoking pipes and a grinder that contained marijuana in it.

Kleiderman was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Appointees Gain Majority on Host of Boards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
Crime and Courts

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News