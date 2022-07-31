Racine man charged for firing gun 'out of frustration' after a kid shot his van with BB gun

RACINE — A 32-year-old Racine man faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly firing an illegally carried gun Thursday evening in "frustration" after a kid shot his van with a BB gun.

Adam Neau, of the 1600 block of Grand Avenue, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a shots fired call was made after Racine County Dispatch reported to the Racine Police Department "that several juveniles were shooting BB guns at passing cars when a party in a red work van stopped and shot a firearm."

Officers found the van and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, Neau, admitted to firing his Taurus G3C 9mm handgun skyward "out of frustration" after hearing "his van get struck approximately 6-8 times by what he believed to be BBs from a BB or airsoft gun." Neau told police that, after hearing the van hit, he got out of the car and saw a male run into a building, after which Neau fired his gun "into the air."

Neau did not have a concealed carry permit. One 9mm fired shell casing was found on the scene.

Police reviewed nearby surveillance video, which "showed the juvenile male shooting his BB gun at the red work van and then "shows the defendant chasing after the juvenile male before pulling out what appears to be a handgun and shooting one round into the air. The defendant is then shown concealing the firearm into the back of his waistband before returning to his van."

During an initial appearance in court Friday, Neau was given a cash bond of $1,500, according to online court records. As of Sunday, Neau was no longer in custody at the Racine County Jail, according to online jail records.