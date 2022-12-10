 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man charged for armed robbery and assault of 74-year-old four months after crime

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an Aug. 25 armed robbery and assault of a 74-year-old man.

Isiah Simpson

Simpson

Isiah L. Simpson, 34, of the 600 block of 12th Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of armed robbery and physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 25, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Hilker Place for a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a 74-year-old man who said he had been robbed and assaulted by three people he identified as "Ziggy," later identified as Simpson, "Boatner" and "Peanut."

He said the men followed him and that Simpson was armed. Simpson pointed his gun at him and demanded he gave them his money. When the man refused, Simpson hit him in the face with the gun and the three went through his pockets and stole $6,400.

An investigator met with the man and he clarified that Simpson was the one who hit him with the gun but the gun was provided to Simpson by "Boatner."

"Peanut" was the one who took the money from him after he was hit. The investigator gave him a photo array, and he was able to identify all three of the individuals.

Simpson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

The filing could slow down — but won't stop — a $20 million lawsuit over the June 1, 2021, death of Malcolm James in the Racine County Jail.

