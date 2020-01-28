Racine man charged for allegedly robbing Douglas Express Food Mart twice in two months

RACINE — A 54-year-old Racine man was charged with two counts of armed robbery on Tuesday after he allegedly stole around $1,000 from Douglas Express Food Mart in two separate incidents.
The man has been identified as Bruce Terrell Ratliff, of the 1200 block of Wolff Street.
According to a criminal complaint:
The first incident occurred on Dec. 14. Ratliff allegedly entered the store around 9:20 p.m. and proceeded to walk directly behind the counter before taking money from the cash register.
You have free articles remaining.
The second incident occurred on Jan. 16. Ratliff allegedly entered the store with his own plastic bag, immediately went behind the counter and said to the store employee, “Give me the money, everything you have in the bag, put it in the bag.” Along with the money, Ratliff also allegedly took multiple packs of cigarettes. The employee told police that Ratliff also had what appeared to be a weapon in his possession.
Ratliff was taken into custody on Jan. 23. Ratliff allegedly admitted to carrying out the robberies because of his drug addiction. Ratliff told police, “It’s because of a heroin addiction, a crack addiction and all the drug dealers.”
The alleged weapon in question was just a piece of plastic, according to Ratliff.
Ratliff may be fined up to $100,000 or imprisoned up to 40 years for each count if he is convicted.
After appearing in court Tuesday, a $5,000 cash bond was set. Ratliff is next due in court on Feb. 5. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Wednesday.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Reyond E Hamilton
Reyond E Hamilton, 1600 block of Derby Avenue, Racine, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000), concealing stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Travon A James
Travon A James, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, possession of child pornography, child enticement, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas R Ours
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas R Ours, 28400 block of Mount Tom Road, Burlington, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demontre L Sutton
Demontre L Sutton, 800 block of English Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Terryonia D Akins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Terryonia D Akins, Waukegan, Illinois, disorderly conduct.
Michael John Allyn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael John Allyn, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony J Highman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony J Highman, 4000 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Deone X Holland
Deone X Holland, 1700 block of Russet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joan E Hopes
Joan E Hopes, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Lisa Marie Hudson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lisa Marie Hudson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license.
David C Juarez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christine C Punio
Christine C Punio, 2100 block of 55th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carl A Rogers-Irish
Carl A Rogers-Irish, 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Demetrius Anthony Ross
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Demetrius Anthony Ross, Chicago, Illinois, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Keith David Weinheimer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keith David Weinheimer, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.