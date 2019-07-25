RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after his alleged involvement in the theft of multiple eyeglass frames from a local vision clinic.
Brian V. Smith, 54, of the 200 block of Ohio Street, is charged with felony retail theft of items valued between $500 and $5,000 as a party to a crime, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 10, an officer responded to Savin Vision Clinic-Dr. Savin & Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., for a report of theft. The clinic's manager said that at about 4 p.m., two men entered the store.
Smith gave his name, birthdate and phone number to the receptionist while the other man looked through the sale room. When the employee left the room, Smith and the other suspect allegedly stole 14 pairs of frames, something that was also seen later on surveillance footage. The combined value of the frames totaled $700.
The employee said she called Smith, and he reportedly returned four pairs of frames, but not the rest. Due to other pending theft cases, Smith netted two bail jumping charges.
As of Friday morning, Smith remained in custody on a $7,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The other suspect involved in the incident has not yet been named or charged.
Today's mugshots: July 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabriel A. Carambot
Gabriel A. Carambot, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, substantial battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Lataisha E. Dismuke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value does not exceed $500), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Marcus D. Minor
Marcus D. Minor, 5200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Brian V. Smith
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Damian K. Allison
Damian K. Allison, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Brewer
Michael Brewer, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shamyra R. Nelson
Shamyra R. Nelson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
