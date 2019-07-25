{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after his alleged involvement in the theft of multiple eyeglass frames from a local vision clinic. 

Brian V. Smith, 54, of the 200 block of Ohio Street, is charged with felony retail theft of items valued between $500 and $5,000 as a party to a crime, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint: 

On June 10, an officer responded to Savin Vision Clinic-Dr. Savin & Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., for a report of theft. The clinic's manager said that at about 4 p.m., two men entered the store.

Smith gave his name, birthdate and phone number to the receptionist while the other man looked through the sale room. When the employee left the room, Smith and the other suspect allegedly stole 14 pairs of frames, something that was also seen later on surveillance footage. The combined value of the frames totaled $700.

The employee said she called Smith, and he reportedly returned four pairs of frames, but not the rest. Due to other pending theft cases, Smith netted two bail jumping charges. 

As of Friday morning, Smith remained in custody on a $7,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

The other suspect involved in the incident has not yet been named or charged.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments