Racine man charged for alleged involvement in a robbery of department store
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a robbery of Kohl's, 5500 Washington Ave.; he stands accused of helping to steal more than $2,300 of merchandise.

Leon A. Carter Jr., 33, of the 2000 block of Center Street, was charged with felony counts of retail theft-intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, an officer received a radio call about a hit and run accident at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Wright Avenue. It was advised that multiple people had left the scene and the victim was being treated for an injury. The suspect car was involved in a retail theft that occurred at Kohl's just prior to the accident.

Leon Carter Jr.

L. Carter

The officer found a pile of clothes sitting on the side of Wright Avenue near the accident. A witness aid that she saw people exiting the car that caused the accident. She said they began putting down a pile of clothes before continuing to walk away. The officer searched the car and found clothes and shoes with Kohl's tags on them. The total value of the items stolen was in excess of $2,300. 

An officer found a woman who was seen leaving the area and asked her what she was doing. She reportedly said that she was in the car but that she wasn't the driver and didn't steal anything. She claimed she was picked up at a Taco Bell. She said that one of the people in the car that had picked her up was Carter.

Surveillance footage at Kohl's reportedly showed Carter and two other suspects in the store. Store video at the Taco Bell the woman claimed to have been picked up at showed Carter carrying Kohl's bags and putting them in the trunk of a car. He then walked in front of the Taco Bell and the car left. Later in the video, Carter is seen removing a Kohl's shopping bag from a car, taking all of the items out of it and throwing them in the car. He then got in the car, which left westbound on Washington Avenue.

Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

