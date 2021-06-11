Racine man charged for alleged involvement in a robbery of department store

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a robbery of Kohl's, 5500 Washington Ave.; he stands accused of helping to steal more than $2,300 of merchandise.
Leon A. Carter Jr., 33, of the 2000 block of Center Street, was charged with felony counts of retail theft-intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, an officer received a radio call about a hit and run accident at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Wright Avenue. It was advised that multiple people had left the scene and the victim was being treated for an injury. The suspect car was involved in a retail theft that occurred at Kohl's just prior to the accident.
The officer found a pile of clothes sitting on the side of Wright Avenue near the accident. A witness aid that she saw people exiting the car that caused the accident. She said they began putting down a pile of clothes before continuing to walk away. The officer searched the car and found clothes and shoes with Kohl's tags on them. The total value of the items stolen was in excess of $2,300.
An officer found a woman who was seen leaving the area and asked her what she was doing. She reportedly said that she was in the car but that she wasn't the driver and didn't steal anything. She claimed she was picked up at a Taco Bell. She said that one of the people in the car that had picked her up was Carter.
Surveillance footage at Kohl's reportedly showed Carter and two other suspects in the store. Store video at the Taco Bell the woman claimed to have been picked up at showed Carter carrying Kohl's bags and putting them in the trunk of a car. He then walked in front of the Taco Bell and the car left. Later in the video, Carter is seen removing a Kohl's shopping bag from a car, taking all of the items out of it and throwing them in the car. He then got in the car, which left westbound on Washington Avenue.
Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 10
Today's mugshots: June 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher George Reitzenstein
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Amarion M Coleman-Young
Amarion M Coleman-Young, 800 block of Main Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass.
Camila M Gomez
Camila M Gomez, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer.
Bryan J Krueger
Bryan J Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, assault by prisoners, interference with fire fighting (equipment), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Leon A Carter Jr.
Leon A Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rachel M Hein
Rachel M Hein, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blake S Johnson
Blake S Johnson, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose M Martinez
Jose M Martinez, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Parnell L McCray
Parnell L McCray, 2000 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ryan L Carter
Ryan L Carter, Kansasville, Wisconsin, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments), aggravated battery (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), attempt strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.