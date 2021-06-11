Racine man charged for alleged involvement in a robbery of department store

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a robbery of Kohl's, 5500 Washington Ave.; he stands accused of helping to steal more than $2,300 of merchandise.

Leon A. Carter Jr., 33, of the 2000 block of Center Street, was charged with felony counts of retail theft-intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, an officer received a radio call about a hit and run accident at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Wright Avenue. It was advised that multiple people had left the scene and the victim was being treated for an injury. The suspect car was involved in a retail theft that occurred at Kohl's just prior to the accident.

The officer found a pile of clothes sitting on the side of Wright Avenue near the accident. A witness aid that she saw people exiting the car that caused the accident. She said they began putting down a pile of clothes before continuing to walk away. The officer searched the car and found clothes and shoes with Kohl's tags on them. The total value of the items stolen was in excess of $2,300.