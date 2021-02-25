Racine man charged for allegations dating back to May, including trying to attack woman driving a car

RACINE — A Racine man has been arrested after police say he followed a woman driving a car and tried to attack her while still in traffic last May, then stole money from a motel a week later, and then this week attacked a man in his own home.

Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 30, of the 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of robbery, three felony counts of bail jumping, misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

On May 15, 2020, a victim reported to the police department that Walrup watched her leave her apartment from his car and began following her closely. He drove up next to her and yelled at her from his car. At one point, he drove in front of her and stopped his car while other traffic was still in motion, got out and appeared to want to attack or fight her.