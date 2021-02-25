 Skip to main content
Racine man charged for allegations dating back to May, including trying to attack woman driving a car
Racine man charged for allegations dating back to May, including trying to attack woman driving a car

RACINE — A Racine man has been arrested after police say he followed a woman driving a car and tried to attack her while still in traffic last May, then stole money from a motel a week later, and then this week attacked a man in his own home.

Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 30, of the 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of robbery, three felony counts of bail jumping, misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

On May 15, 2020, a victim reported to the police department that Walrup watched her leave her apartment from his car and began following her closely. He drove up next to her and yelled at her from his car. At one point, he drove in front of her and stopped his car while other traffic was still in motion, got out and appeared to want to attack or fight her.

Johnny Walrup Jr.

Walrup Jr.

Then, just before 11:30 p.m. on May 22, an officer was sent to the Seeker Motel at 1700 Durand Ave. The front desk clerk said that Walrup was staying in a room and claimed the TV wasn't working. He then demanded his money back, saying "You gonna give me my money now!"

The clerk gave Walrup his phone so he could speak to the manager but Walrup slapped it out of the clerk's hand. Walrup then went to the west entrance and forced his way in through the door, damaging it, and allegedly stole around $1,500 from the motel.

On Tuesday, officers went to the 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue for a report of a neighbor kicking a door in. A man in the home said that he was sitting in the kitchen when Walrup kicked the door in and said "Yeah (expletive), yeah (expletive), what now." The two of them began to fight inside the kitchen, breaking tables and chairs.

Walrup was given $3,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

