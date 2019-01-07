RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he was reportedly involved in a 10-person fight at a local restaurant and then led police on a high-speed chase.
Jerell D. Andrews, of the 3300 block of Packer Drive, is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
At around 3:31 a.m. on Dec. 30, a Mount Pleasant officer responded to the International House of Pancakes, 5800 Durand Ave., for a report of a fight. As the officer arrived, a blue/gray Dodge Avenger was trying to leave the parking lot.
The vehicle was occupied by two men, one of which the officer recognized as Andrews.
A Racine Police officer was also dispatched for the fight at IHOP, which reportedly involved 10 people. The officer was alerted that the Dodge, whose occupants were allegedly involved in the fight, had left IHOP and were in the area.
The Racine officer found the Dodge near IHOP with no lights on. When the officer pulled behind the vehicle, the Dodge "rapidly accelerated" and turned its lights on. When the officer turned on his emergency lights to pull the Dodge over, it sped away.
The officer was reportedly led on a high-speed chase through Racine, with the officer estimating the suspect vehicle reached a top speed of between 110 and 115 mph.
During the chase, the Dodge reportedly ignored traffic signals and signs. The officer said at one point, the squad was traveling 107 mph. A sergeant advised the officer to terminate the pursuit.
At the time of the incident, Andrews was out on a $250 cash bond, online records show. Andrews remains in custody on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
