Racine man charged, allegedly used racial slur to refer to victims of hit-and-run he committed

MOUNT PLEASANT — A hit-and-run suspect from Racine allegedly used a racial slur to refer to the victims of the crash he committed when he was arrested earlier this week.

Peter Goodman

Goodman

Peter Goodman, 58, of the 5100 block of Pine Tree Circle, Racine, was charged with misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 31 for a hit and run.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the woman who had gotten hit. Inside the vehicle were two other passengers, one of whom was under the age of 12. Both of the passengers complained of having head pain from the crash. The driver said they were stopped at a red light when an SUV rear-ended them and then fled.

Dispatch told the officer the SUV was registered to Goodman and that he lived in the 5100 block of Pine Tree Circle. Officers went to the residence and saw a vehicle matching the description that was driving slowly down the street.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored their commands and pulled into a garage. The driver, identified as Goodman, got out of the car with two Chick-Fil-A bags and stumbled toward the officers. He had bloodshot and glassy eyes as well as thick and slurred speech. They could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath as he spoke. 

Goodman told officers he was coming from Chick-Fil-A and was at the Mosquito Bar Inn in Caledonia before that, where he admitted to having consumed alcohol. He also admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle but claimed it was OK for him to have it there since he had a concealed carry permit.

Goodman made an unsolicited statement of "Yeah, I hit the car." He was placed under arrest and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.08.

While transporting Goodman to the hospital for a blood draw, he told officers "I hit them going three miles per hour, (expletive) (N-word)."

Goodman was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on March 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

