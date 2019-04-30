RACINE — A dispute over food stamp usage on Sunday has resulted in two misdemeanor charges against a 25-year-old Racine man.
Mercede L. Marshall, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, is charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. On both counts Marshall is charged as a repeat offender.
Marshall faces up to a $10,000 fine and up to nine months in jail for the first charge and up to a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days imprisonment for the second charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
The alleged victim told police that Marshall was angry because he felt he was owed the use of her food stamps and that she was disrespecting him by not letting him use them.
According to two witnesses, Marshall went upstairs and began yelling and cursing and said he was going to bust up the house with a baseball bat. He came back downstairs and proceeded to smash pictures and other items hanging on the walls, objects on the kitchen table, windows and the glass panes of a curio cabinet.
One of the witnesses was watching several small children at the house at the time of the incident.
Marshall left the house as the victim called police.
Police found a baseball bat that had glass particles on it and fresh marks, likely from hitting items in the house. The bat also had blood on it, likely from a cut on Marshall’s hand.
Marshall was previously convicted of disorderly conduct in 2017, two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior in Racine in 2015 and burglary in Racine in 2011.
A $100 cash bond in this case was set Tuesday, but online records indicated that Marshall remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday night.
A status conference in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. July 8 at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: April 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Michael M. Cotton
Michael M. Cotton, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sandra M. Hansen
Sandra M. Hansen, 2800 block of Arlington Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Todd J. Kerkman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Todd J. Kerkman, Union Grove, concealing stolen firearm, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500), concealing stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000), concealing stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Jeffrey R. Kotke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey R. Kotke, Waterford, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas J. Leininger
Nicholas J. Leininger, 3100 block of Rudolph Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Robert D. Hess
Robert D. Hess, 2900 block of Lake Vista Ct., Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Danny J. Leal
Danny J. Leal, 900 block of Elm St., Racine, criminal trespass, entry into a locked building, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Mercede L. Marshall
Mercede L. Marshall, 1200 block of Grand Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Alejandro Serna
Alejandro Serna, Elkhorn, disorderly conduct.
Cerrell D. Walker
Cerrell D. Walker, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Ashley M. Westmoreland
Ashley M. Westmoreland, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry D. Davis
Larry D. Davis, 2000 block of La Salle St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.