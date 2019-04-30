Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A dispute over food stamp usage on Sunday has resulted in two misdemeanor charges against a 25-year-old Racine man.

Mercede L. Marshall, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, is charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. On both counts Marshall is charged as a repeat offender.

Marshall faces up to a $10,000 fine and up to nine months in jail for the first charge and up to a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days imprisonment for the second charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

The alleged victim told police that Marshall was angry because he felt he was owed the use of her food stamps and that she was disrespecting him by not letting him use them.

According to two witnesses, Marshall went upstairs and began yelling and cursing and said he was going to bust up the house with a baseball bat. He came back downstairs and proceeded to smash pictures and other items hanging on the walls, objects on the kitchen table, windows and the glass panes of a curio cabinet.

One of the witnesses was watching several small children at the house at the time of the incident.

Marshall left the house as the victim called police.

Police found a baseball bat that had glass particles on it and fresh marks, likely from hitting items in the house. The bat also had blood on it, likely from a cut on Marshall’s hand.

Marshall was previously convicted of disorderly conduct in 2017, two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior in Racine in 2015 and burglary in Racine in 2011.

A $100 cash bond in this case was set Tuesday, but online records indicated that Marshall remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday night.

A status conference in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. July 8 at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

