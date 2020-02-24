Racine man charged after shooting ex's new boyfriend in the groin

RACINE — A Racine man is facing attempted homicide after he reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in the groin for being "heavy handed" with his child.

Morris S. Martin, 20, of the 3000 Daisy Lane is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, and five counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 5:26 p.m. on Jan. 2, Racine Police responded to the 2700 block of Anthony Lane after a man was shot in the groin. The victim's girlfriend said the incident was caused after someone told her child's father, Morris Martin, that her boyfriend was being "heavy handed" with Martin's child. Her boyfriend said that he had never been physical with the child, "as that is not his child so it is not his place to physically discipline him."

Martin reportedly told the victim and his girlfriend that he was coming over, so the child's mother called a friend because she said she was afraid of what Martin would do. She said Martin is known to try to start fights and that "he is often armed with a firearm because he doesn't fight fair."

