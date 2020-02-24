Racine man charged after shooting ex's new boyfriend in the groin

RACINE — A Racine man is facing attempted homicide after he reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in the groin for being "heavy handed" with his child.
Morris S. Martin, 20, of the 3000 Daisy Lane is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, and five counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 5:26 p.m. on Jan. 2, Racine Police responded to the 2700 block of Anthony Lane after a man was shot in the groin. The victim's girlfriend said the incident was caused after someone told her child's father, Morris Martin, that her boyfriend was being "heavy handed" with Martin's child. Her boyfriend said that he had never been physical with the child, "as that is not his child so it is not his place to physically discipline him."
Martin reportedly told the victim and his girlfriend that he was coming over, so the child's mother called a friend because she said she was afraid of what Martin would do. She said Martin is known to try to start fights and that "he is often armed with a firearm because he doesn't fight fair."
A short time later, Martin called the child's mother and told her to come outside. She handed the phone to her boyfriend, who Martin also told to come outside.
Martin reportedly arrived with two family members in his vehicle, as well as one other person. One of Martin's family members walked up to the mother's boyfriend, arguing with him about his treatment of the child.
That is when the child's mother said Martin pulled a gun on her, eventually focusing on her boyfriend and shooting him. The victim initially thought he was shot in the leg, but eventually realized his injury was "more serious than he had initially thought and he realized he had been shot in the testicle."
The person who the child's mother had called said Martin also shot at him three times but did not strike him.
At the time of the shooting, Martin was out on a bond for possession of a handgun and obstructing an officer while fleeing. He also missed a court date on Dec. 9, the complaint states.
As of Monday afternoon, Martin remained in custody on a $25,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for March 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
