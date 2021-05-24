Racine man charged after allegedly threatening to release 'zombies' to kill someone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened to put “zombies” on the block to kill someone and also hit his landlord’s car with a wooden stick.

Reginald Wesley Brown, 29, of the 1900 block of State Street, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, plus misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

According to criminal complaints:

On April 29, an officer was sent to a house in the 1900 block of State Street for a suspect who was threatening neighbors with a wooden stick.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the suspect, Brown, who accused his landlord of stealing his phone. The officer then spoke to the landlord, who was deaf, and she said she was sleeping when Brown banged on her door. He then confronted her and began beating her car with a wooden stick. Brown then told dispatch he found his phone in his car.

At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to a house on State Street for Brown acting disorderly with a knife.