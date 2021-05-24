Racine man charged after allegedly threatening to release 'zombies' to kill someone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened to put “zombies” on the block to kill someone and also hit his landlord’s car with a wooden stick.
Reginald Wesley Brown, 29, of the 1900 block of State Street, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, plus misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.
Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
According to criminal complaints:
On April 29, an officer was sent to a house in the 1900 block of State Street for a suspect who was threatening neighbors with a wooden stick.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the suspect, Brown, who accused his landlord of stealing his phone. The officer then spoke to the landlord, who was deaf, and she said she was sleeping when Brown banged on her door. He then confronted her and began beating her car with a wooden stick. Brown then told dispatch he found his phone in his car.
At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to a house on State Street for Brown acting disorderly with a knife.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a victim who said Brown walked by her, swore at her multiple times and then threatened to put “zombies” on the block to kill her. Officers also spoke with a witness who said Brown was screaming in his house and was throwing glass out of his window onto the sidewalk. Neighbors said he had a knife in his hands.
Brown admitted to having a knife but said it was because the neighbors were attempting to kick his door in. Upon investigation, it was determined that Brown damaged his own door. When he was being taken into custody, he began to kick at officers.
Brown was given $200 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is set for June 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tamarrae T Hopkins, Irma, Wisconsin, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christine Marie Pape, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Prakash B Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dustin L Rodman, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Xavier R Scott, 1300 block of Kingston Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kendall U Westmoreland, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Ethan Jacob Willison, 6400 block of Charles Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Benjamin (aka Nicholas Sanfilipo) L Bower, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Reginald Wesley Brown, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to propery.
Darnell Davis, 2200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Zachary L Fisher, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Nicholas P Graceffa, 2200 block of Crown Point Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Aric M Lantz, 7500 block of Pheasant Trail, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua J Merath, 800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Michael F Petersen, 5900 block of Potomac Place, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimberley A Ruffalo, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Carlos D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC., operating without a License (2nd offense within 3 years).
Roy Gene Davidson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ethan D Ehrhardt, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus D Hollins, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, attempt throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct.