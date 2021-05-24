 Skip to main content
Racine man charged after allegedly threatening to release 'zombies' to kill someone
Racine man charged after allegedly threatening to release 'zombies' to kill someone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened to put “zombies” on the block to kill someone and also hit his landlord’s car with a wooden stick.

Reginald Wesley Brown, 29, of the 1900 block of State Street, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, plus misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

According to criminal complaints:

On April 29, an officer was sent to a house in the 1900 block of State Street for a suspect who was threatening neighbors with a wooden stick.

Reginald Brown

Brown

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the suspect, Brown, who accused his landlord of stealing his phone. The officer then spoke to the landlord, who was deaf, and she said she was sleeping when Brown banged on her door. He then confronted her and began beating her car with a wooden stick. Brown then told dispatch he found his phone in his car.

At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to a house on State Street for Brown acting disorderly with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a victim who said Brown walked by her, swore at her multiple times and then threatened to put “zombies” on the block to kill her. Officers also spoke with a witness who said Brown was screaming in his house and was throwing glass out of his window onto the sidewalk. Neighbors said he had a knife in his hands.

Brown admitted to having a knife but said it was because the neighbors were attempting to kick his door in. Upon investigation, it was determined that Brown damaged his own door. When he was being taken into custody, he began to kick at officers.

Brown was given $200 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is set for June 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

