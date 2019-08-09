{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man is facing criminal charges after reportedly choking his child’s mother and refusing to let her leave the house.

Dylan J. Kraft, 28, of the 3500 block of Kinzie Avenue is charged with felony intimidation of a victim, false imprisonment and strangulation/suffocation, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and 12 counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaints:

On Wednesday, Racine Police responded to the 3500 block of Kinzie Avenue after a woman called 911 and was heard yelling before the line disconnected.

A call back to the number went unanswered.

Police arrived and saw a woman crying and carrying an infant with a toddler following her. She said that Kraft had choked her for the fourth time.

The complainant said the two had gotten into an argument about him being “cleaner” than she is, when he choked her and pushed her into a wall. She said she tried to call police, but Kraft ended the call and prevented her from leaving.

The woman told police that on Friday, Aug. 2, Kraft had also choked her. Police saw a text message that Kraft reportedly sent the victim, saying that he was going to have someone beat her up and that he was almost done doing it himself.

Police determined that the victim indicated and the children were potentially in danger.

Kraft was ordered to exit the house and compiled. He reportedly told police the two got into an argument, and it got physical. He initially said he only hugged the victim, but later said if his hands were around her neck, “he didn’t mean to.”

The victim said she and Kraft started dating in October 2017 and had a child together in October 2018. She said things deteriorated between the two and got bad in July.

She said she kicked Kraft out after he choked her twice.

Kraft was on bond for three separate cases including another domestic abuse case with one of his other children’s mothers, netting him 12 bail jumping charges.

As of Friday afternoon, Kraft remained in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

