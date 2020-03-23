Racine man being held on $100K cash bond in connection to Park Ave. shooting

RACINE — A Racine man wanted for more than a week after reportedly shooting a man earlier this month in Downtown Racine appeared in court for the first time Monday.
Gregory L. Wells, 26, of the 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, 10 counts of felony bail jumping and 10 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 9:25 a.m. on March 12, Racine Police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Park Avenue and found a man who had been shot in the thigh, bleeding from the leg on the kitchen floor.
Three young children, ages 8, 4 and 3, were found in a rear bedroom unharmed.
Multiple bullet holes were discovered in the residence’s living room and kitchen floor. In the kitchen, police found three 9mm Luger handgun casings.
The victim’s sister told police that she gave her brother a ride to the residence. When she pulled up, she said her brother took off his shirt and headed inside. She thought he was going to fight someone and was concerned, so she exited the vehicle and followed him.
She said that she heard someone yell “What’s up?” and then heard three gunshots.
Suspect flees scene
The witness said she saw a man exit the residence wearing a multicolored face mask. She got into her vehicle and followed the suspect. She called police and told them which way he was headed and started recording him.
The sister said she lost track of the suspect between the 500 blocks of Center and Villa streets.
Police secured video surveillance footage that showed a white Chevrolet pull up to the residence at 9:21 a.m. The video shows two passengers exiting the vehicle, with one of the passengers wearing the same clothing that was described by the witness. Both suspects walked to the front door and entered while the Chevrolet drove off. About 4 minutes later, the victim’s sister pulled up with the victim.
One article of the suspect’s clothing, a blue jacket, was found in a wooded area in the 700 block of Sixth Street.
Another witness in the 500 block of Center Street said he heard someone in his backyard shed. He heard the suspect talking on the phone asking if someone would give him a ride. When the witness asked the suspect why he was in his yard, the suspect told him to “mind his own business.” That is when the witness contacted police.
Officers searched the garbage cans the suspect was seen rummaging in and found a Glock 17 9mm, a gun that was later traced to Dunham’s in Racine where it was reportedly sold to Wells.
A photo lineup with Wells’ picture was presented to the second witness, who confirmed that Wells was the person seen in his backyard.
Wells was arrested Wednesday on French Island in La Crosse County.
As of Monday afternoon, Wells remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for May 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
