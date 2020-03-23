Racine man being held on $100K cash bond in connection to Park Ave. shooting

Suspect flees scene

The witness said she saw a man exit the residence wearing a multicolored face mask. She got into her vehicle and followed the suspect. She called police and told them which way he was headed and started recording him.

The sister said she lost track of the suspect between the 500 blocks of Center and Villa streets.

Police secured video surveillance footage that showed a white Chevrolet pull up to the residence at 9:21 a.m. The video shows two passengers exiting the vehicle, with one of the passengers wearing the same clothing that was described by the witness. Both suspects walked to the front door and entered while the Chevrolet drove off. About 4 minutes later, the victim’s sister pulled up with the victim.

One article of the suspect’s clothing, a blue jacket, was found in a wooded area in the 700 block of Sixth Street.

Another witness in the 500 block of Center Street said he heard someone in his backyard shed. He heard the suspect talking on the phone asking if someone would give him a ride. When the witness asked the suspect why he was in his yard, the suspect told him to “mind his own business.” That is when the witness contacted police.