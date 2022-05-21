Racine man attacked after apartment neighbor broke through wall with pitchfork

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of using a pitchfork to break through the wall of an apartment in order to fight neighbor.

Steven A. Poff, 38, of the 800 block of Main Street, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:22 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 800 block of Main Street for a fight between neighbors. It was advised that a man broke through the neighbor's wall into his apartment.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said that someone, later identified as Poff, was after him. He said he was in his apartment when Poff began to break through the drywall that separates the two units.

Poff was using a pitchfork to bash through the drywall. Poff then climbed through the hole in the wall and wanted to fight.

The two fought and ended with the man who was attacked sitting on top of Poff in order to restrain him. He then got off of Poff to let him leave, but Poff went into his kitchen, so the other man left to flag down police.

The officer spoke with Poff, who was sweating and appeared very nervous or agitated. Poff originally said he did not know how the hole was made in the wall, but the officer saw white dust all over his clothing. Officers searched his apartment and found the hole and a pitchfork in the bedroom floor. Poff then told officers "My crew told me to do it" and admitted to making the hole.

Poff was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on May 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

