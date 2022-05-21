Racine man attacked after apartment neighbor broke through wall with pitchfork

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of using a pitchfork to break through the wall of an apartment in order to fight neighbor.
Steven A. Poff, 38, of the 800 block of Main Street, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:22 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 800 block of Main Street for a fight between neighbors. It was advised that a man broke through the neighbor's wall into his apartment.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said that someone, later identified as Poff, was after him. He said he was in his apartment when Poff began to break through the drywall that separates the two units.
Poff was using a pitchfork to bash through the drywall. Poff then climbed through the hole in the wall and wanted to fight.
The two fought and ended with the man who was attacked sitting on top of Poff in order to restrain him. He then got off of Poff to let him leave, but Poff went into his kitchen, so the other man left to flag down police.
People are also reading…
The officer spoke with Poff, who was sweating and appeared very nervous or agitated. Poff originally said he did not know how the hole was made in the wall, but the officer saw white dust all over his clothing. Officers searched his apartment and found the hole and a pitchfork in the bedroom floor. Poff then told officers "My crew told me to do it" and admitted to making the hole.
Poff was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on May 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 20, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nicholas L. Spannbauer
Nicholas L. Spannbauer, Greenfield, Wisconsin, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order (domestic abuse assessments).
Gregory A. Timmons
Gregory A. Timmons, Warner Robins, Georgia, disorderly conduct.
Kortez J. Venable
Kortez J. Venable, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan A. Deanda
Juan A. Deanda, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jonny F. Dingillo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jonny F. Dingillo, 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor battery.
Tina Y. Johnson
Tina Y. Johnson, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, failure to register sex offender registry.
Jordyn A. Kowalski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordyn A. Kowalski, 4700 block of West 6 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia, battery to a law enforcement officer, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Austin D. Pemberton
Austin D. Pemberton, 100 block of 7th Street, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense).
Benjamin A. Silver
Benjamin A. Silver, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, robbery with threat of force.
Richard L. Wesley
Richard L. Wesley, 1500 block of Indiana Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincent D. Cosey
Vincent D. Cosey, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Steven A. Poff
Steven A. Poff, 800 block of Main Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keundre M. Pugh
Keundre M. Pugh, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashanti L. Reed
Ashanti L. Reed, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.