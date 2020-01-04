You are the owner of this article.
Racine man arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense drunken driving
Racine man arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense drunken driving

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 41-year-old Racine man was arrested early Saturday morning on a pending charge of operating under the influence, fifth offense, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Leroy C. Ostrander was reportedly stopped by a State Patrol trooper at 4:12 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway O for lane deviation. Based on the odor of intoxicants and Ostrander’s speech and actions, field sobriety tests were administered. He was then arrested.

He reportedly refused to allow a blood sample to be collected, and a warrant for a legal blood draw was obtained.

Ostrander is on parole, extended supervision, for manufacture/delivery of heroin. A Department of Corrections hold was placed on Ostrander and he was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. As of Saturday, he was being held on pending charges of fifth-offense OWI, deviation from designated lane and operating without insurance.

