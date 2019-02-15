RACINE — A Racine man was in custody and facing charges Friday following multiple incidents with the Racine Police Department, including allegedly driving his car toward an officer on Dec. 21 and nearly hitting him.
Hunter J. Hanson, 20, of the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee or elude an officer; and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. Hanson is charged as a repeat offender on all charges.
A warrant was issued for Hanson’s arrest on Jan. 23. He was brought into custody on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 22, an officer was dispatched to 16th Street and Blaine Avenue in Racine for a report of a hit-and-run crash.
Hanson’s vehicle was allegedly on scene, but he fled on foot. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, Hanson’s father, who said he last saw his car parked in front of his house and that it must have been stolen.
The vehicle was towed and processed. Inside the vehicle, officers found a .22-caliber long rifle, which had 20 rounds of ammunition in its magazine and one live round in the chamber.
Later, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Hanson, who admitted he was the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle and that he fled from the scene on foot. Hanson also admitted that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, which allegedly caused the crash.
Incident two
On Dec. 20, officers were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4005 Durand Ave., Racine, for a report of a suspicious person.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a store employee who stated that Hanson is a regular customer who tries to scam the store by allegedly locating vehicle parts and returning them to the store without a receipt.
At about 5:30 p.m. that day, Hanson came into the store and requested to return an item without a receipt. The employee reportedly told Hanson that he couldn’t return the item because there was not enough cash in the register; Hanson reached into his hooded sweatshirt and pulled out a black AR-15-style firearm magazine. The employee described the magazine as containing 10 or 20 rounds.
Hanson allegedly slammed the loaded magazine on the counter and began to curse at the employee. The employee told Hanson that the manager was not around and would not be for the rest of the night, to which Hanson reportedly responded “this is for (the manager), I’ll be coming for his ass.”
Hanson left the store, but indicated he would return later. Hanson’s actions caused the employee to close the store.
Incident three
At 8:23 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, south of 16th Street and west of Taylor Avenue, there was a report of an officer-involved shooting.
Police reported that as an officer exited his squad car on Boyd Avenue, Hanson entered his vehicle — a 1998 green/blue Chevrolet K 1500 pickup truck— and accelerated toward the officer. The officer then fired at the vehicle, which drove away from the scene, police said.
The involved officer, who was not injured in the incident, is a five-year veteran of the department.
Hanson allegedly sped off and officers attempted to chase him down. Officers eventually lost sight of the truck near Indiana Street and Durand Avenue.
Hanson’s cash bond was set at $100,000 cash. Hanson was ordered to provide a DNA sample as a condition of his bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Racine Law Enforcement Center. Hanson remained in custody as of Friday night at the County Jail.
One sick puppy!!
