Racine man arrested on child pornography charges

RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on his computer.

David C. Peters, 65, of the 100 block of West Campus Court, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at Peters’ house after learning that he had downloaded child pornography. He at first denied possessing child pornography and claimed he was a “computer guy,” an engineer, then said he worked at a hospital in the computer department and that he used to fix computers.

David Peters

Peters

Peters gave an investigator the password for his computer and the investigator noticed a program capable of downloading shared child pornography. Eventually, Peters came up to the police and said “I’m guilty.” He then went on to state he found images through a company that produces child pornography.

When asked if he understood having images of teens between ages 14-16 is illegal, Peters said that he knew but he didn’t think it would result in his house being raided. He also told the officers he volunteered at a school where he helps children learn to read.

While recovering various devices from the house, officers found multiple items in plastic bags labeled “THIS IS A MARIJUANA PRODUCT,” and a jar labeled “Cultivation LABS.” Smoking pipes and a grinder were also found and tested positive for marijuana residue.

Peters was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

