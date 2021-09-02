Racine man arrested on child pornography charges

RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on his computer.
David C. Peters, 65, of the 100 block of West Campus Court, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at Peters’ house after learning that he had downloaded child pornography. He at first denied possessing child pornography and claimed he was a “computer guy,” an engineer, then said he worked at a hospital in the computer department and that he used to fix computers.
Peters gave an investigator the password for his computer and the investigator noticed a program capable of downloading shared child pornography. Eventually, Peters came up to the police and said “I’m guilty.” He then went on to state he found images through a company that produces child pornography.
When asked if he understood having images of teens between ages 14-16 is illegal, Peters said that he knew but he didn’t think it would result in his house being raided. He also told the officers he volunteered at a school where he helps children learn to read.
While recovering various devices from the house, officers found multiple items in plastic bags labeled “THIS IS A MARIJUANA PRODUCT,” and a jar labeled “Cultivation LABS.” Smoking pipes and a grinder were also found and tested positive for marijuana residue.
Peters was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 1
Today's mugshots: Sept. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Leanne M Bouwma
Leanne M Bouwma, 4600 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr.
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr., 200 block of East Spring Street, Rochester, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Russell A Jensen
Russell A Jensen, 3000 block of Rodney Lane, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Anthony Kelsey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael Anthony Kelsey, Hustisford, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Joshua Robert Kruger
Joshua Robert Kruger, 1100 block of Dundee Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jaw Jer Too
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaw Jer Too, 1600 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Kyle R Karvala
Kyle R Karvala, 2300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, burglary of a building or dwelling, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), disorderly conduct.
Aaron Leahy
Aaron Leahy, 2300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).
David C Peters
David C Peters, 100 block of West Campus Court, Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald S Badillo
Ronald S Badillo, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.