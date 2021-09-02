Racine man arrested on child pornography charges

RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on his computer.

David C. Peters, 65, of the 100 block of West Campus Court, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at Peters’ house after learning that he had downloaded child pornography. He at first denied possessing child pornography and claimed he was a “computer guy,” an engineer, then said he worked at a hospital in the computer department and that he used to fix computers.

Peters gave an investigator the password for his computer and the investigator noticed a program capable of downloading shared child pornography. Eventually, Peters came up to the police and said “I’m guilty.” He then went on to state he found images through a company that produces child pornography.