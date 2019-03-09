MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested Friday night and is facing several charges, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety and drunken driving, after two consecutive hit-run collisions.
At 10:50 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the area of Durand Avenue and Meachem Road for a reported hit-run accident. Police found a vehicle that was in the front yard of a residence and smoking. The driver of that vehicle had taken off on foot.
While officers were responding to that call they received another call of a hit-run crash at Durand Avenue and Wood Road for a car that had struck a pick-up truck and fled. Officers began Investigating and discovered that the same vehicle was involved in both incidents.
Police found the driver of the vehicle near the second scene hiding behind a parked car.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Luis A. Tapia, 45, of Racine. Officers noticed signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests which showed that Tapia was impaired, and he was arrested. A search warrant had to be obtained to secure a blood draw at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Policde determined that the incidents started when a red Suzuki Forenza, driven by Tapia, crashed into the back of a Ford F150 pick-up truck that was stopped at the red light at Durand Avenue and Wood Road. The truck’s driver stated he was struck at approximately 30 mph. Tapia then fled the crash eastbound at high speed, police said.
Witnesses told police that Tapia tried to turn south onto Meachem Road from Durand Avenue. Tapia failed to maintain control and turned into the northbound lanes of Meachem Road, struck the curb and continued into the front yard of a residence. The vehicle then grazed a tree, spun and came to a stop in the driveway. Tapia then fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody a short time later.
Tapia was taken to the Racine County Jail on these pending charges and citations: hit and run, second-degree reckless endangering safety, operating while intoxicated first offense, no insurance, failure to maintain control and inattentive driving.
There were no reported injuries, and the incident remained under Investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option No 4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, via e-mail through the website
