Racine man arrested in child sexual assault investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police Department officers arrested a 27-year-old Racine man Saturday as the result of an investigation into sexual assault of a child.
Danny L. Obuchowski was transported to the Racine County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a cash bond.
Several victims have been identified in the course of this investigation, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police.
Obuchowski does not have any convictions in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
The Mount Pleasant Police investigation is ongoing.
Caitlin Sievers
Reporter
Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
