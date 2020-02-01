You are the owner of this article.
Racine man arrested in child sexual assault investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police Department officers arrested a 27-year-old Racine man Saturday as the result of an investigation into sexual assault of a child. 

Danny L. Obuchowski was transported to the Racine County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a cash bond. 

Several victims have been identified in the course of this investigation, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police. 

Obuchowski does not have any convictions in Wisconsin, according to online court records. 

The Mount Pleasant Police investigation is ongoing. 

