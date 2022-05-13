Racine man arrested in 2016 for child porn possession to be released, live on Cleveland Ave.

RACINE — A 64-year-old man arrested in 2016 for possession of child pornography is due to be released later this month and is expected to live on Cleveland Avenue.

Daniel Karl Wortman was arrested in 2016 and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after he was found to have, in 2015, been sharing videos from his computer in Racine to the United Kingdom. He ended up pleading no contest to three charges in 2017 and has been incarcerated since.

In a public notice Thursday, the Racine Police Department said Wortman will be living at 1434 Cleveland Ave., starting May 31.

He is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with minors and cannot have drugs. He is required to remain on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life.