Racine man arrested in 2016 for child porn possession to be released, live on Cleveland Ave.

RACINE — A 64-year-old man arrested in 2016 for possession of child pornography is due to be released later this month and is expected to live on Cleveland Avenue.
Daniel Karl Wortman was arrested in 2016 and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after he was found to have, in 2015, been sharing videos from his computer in Racine to the United Kingdom. He ended up pleading no contest to three charges in 2017 and has been incarcerated since.
In a public notice Thursday, the Racine Police Department said Wortman will be living at 1434 Cleveland Ave., starting May 31.
He is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with minors and cannot have drugs. He is required to remain on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John M. Nelson
John M. Nelson, 6000 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas P. Olson
Thomas (aka John Patrick Doe) P. Olson, 1600 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Passionelle S. Sims
Passionelle S. Sims, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Miranda A. Outlaw
Miranda A. Outlaw, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Devon J. Davidson
Devon J. Davidson, Zion, Illinois, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, felony bail jumping.
Jaylen M. Johnson
Jaylen M. Johnson, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Daniel D. Powers
Daniel D. Powers, 900 block of Spring Prairie Road, Burlington, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13).
Jamar T. Smith
Jamar T. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Carlos Lamar Vance Sr.
Carlos Lamar Vance Sr., 900 block of Midwood Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device.